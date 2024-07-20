https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/us-house-panel-chair-subpoenas-mayorkas-for-docs-on-attempted-trump-assassination--letter-1119439446.html
US House Panel Chair Subpoena's Mayorkas For Docs on Attempted Trump Assassination -Letter
Sputnik International
The US House Committee on Homeland Security has issued a subpoena to Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas for documents related to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
"Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) subpoenaed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents and information regarding the failed security efforts surrounding the attempted July 13 assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania," said the House Committee chairman Mark Green said in a release on Friday. The committee initially requested documents and information in a letter on July 14 regarding DHS's planning for the July 13 rally where Trump was wounded in addition to information regarding their immediate response to the attempt on the former president's life by July 19. Part of the requests included the security plan for the event's perimeter, including the building from which the shooter made an attempt on Trump's life. On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others. The FBI continues to investigate the shooting but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.
"Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) subpoenaed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents and information regarding the failed security efforts surrounding the attempted July 13 assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania," said the House Committee chairman Mark Green said in a release on Friday.
The committee initially requested documents and information in a letter on July 14 regarding DHS's planning for the July 13 rally where Trump was wounded in addition to information regarding their immediate response to the attempt on the former president's life by July 19. Part of the requests included the security plan for the event's perimeter, including the building from which the shooter made an attempt on Trump's life.
“The Department of Homeland Security has failed to properly satisfy our requests for documents and information regarding the security efforts to prevent and respond to the assassination attempt on President Trump–and the piecemeal information it has provided over phone calls is woefully inadequate. In order for this Committee to conduct proper oversight over DHS and the U.S. Secret Service, the department and agency must cooperate," Green added.
On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.
The FBI continues to investigate the shooting but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.