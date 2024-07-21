International
Biden Still Experiencing Loose Cough, But Symptoms Improving Steadily – Physician
Biden Still Experiencing Loose Cough, But Symptoms Improving Steadily – Physician
US President Joe Biden is still suffering from a cough and hoarseness following his coronavirus diagnosis but is getting steadily better, his Physician said on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. The administration added that Biden would self-isolate at his home in Delaware. The physician added that Biden would continue his treatment and would be performing all of his presidential duties. Biden said in a statement on Friday that he was expecting to resume his 2024 campaign trail next week.
Biden Still Experiencing Loose Cough, But Symptoms Improving Steadily – Physician

01:32 GMT 21.07.2024
US President Joe Biden uses a tissue as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021
US President Joe Biden uses a tissue as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2024
© AP Photo / Yves Herman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is still dealing with a cough and hoarseness after his coronavirus diagnosis but his symptoms are steadily improving, White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. The administration added that Biden would self-isolate at his home in Delaware.
"President Biden completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. He is still experiencing a loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily," O'Connor said in a memorandum.
The physician added that Biden would continue his treatment and would be performing all of his presidential duties.
Biden said in a statement on Friday that he was expecting to resume his 2024 campaign trail next week.
