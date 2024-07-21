https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-still-experiencing-loose-cough-but-symptoms-improving-steadily--physician-1119446615.html

Biden Still Experiencing Loose Cough, But Symptoms Improving Steadily – Physician

US President Joe Biden is still suffering from a cough and hoarseness following his coronavirus diagnosis but is getting steadily better, his Physician said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. The administration added that Biden would self-isolate at his home in Delaware. The physician added that Biden would continue his treatment and would be performing all of his presidential duties. Biden said in a statement on Friday that he was expecting to resume his 2024 campaign trail next week.

