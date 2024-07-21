https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/bidens-decision-to-stop-campaign-is-best-thing-for-democrats--expert-1119452670.html
Biden's Decision to Stop Campaign Is Best Thing for Democrats – Expert
Biden's Decision to Stop Campaign Is Best Thing for Democrats – Expert
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the Presidential campaign is the best Democrats could hope for in their current situation Albany County Democratic Committee in the state of New York Anton Konev told Sputnik.
2024-07-21T21:21+0000
2024-07-21T21:21+0000
2024-07-21T21:21+0000
analysis
joe biden
kamala harris
democratic party
democrats
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183283_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5cab3879d9e9d4b8cbebb0cde583a662.jpg
"It is the best thing that could happen right now for the Democratic Party. It allows the Democratic Party to regroup and to reunite," Konev said. Biden said earlier on Sunday that he is stopping his presidential campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president. Konev pointed out that Biden’s campaign has become a distraction to the Democratic Party, splitting the party up. The expert emphasized that it is too early to comment on the potential candidate from the Democratic Party but did not rule out that it would be Harris. In a follow-up, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Harris for the nomination.The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-hasnt-had-functional-president-since-biden-took-office---senate-hopeful-1119452393.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183283_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3fb580170c9a710ab86af906dbb410.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
biden steps down, democratic strategy after biden drops out, what will the democrats do now, who will replace joe biden
biden steps down, democratic strategy after biden drops out, what will the democrats do now, who will replace joe biden
Biden's Decision to Stop Campaign Is Best Thing for Democrats – Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The decision of US President Joe Biden to stop his campaign is the best thing that could happen now for the Democratic Party, a member of the Albany County Democratic Committee in the state of New York Anton Konev told Sputnik on Sunday.
"It is the best thing that could happen right now for the Democratic Party. It allows the Democratic Party to regroup and to reunite," Konev said.
Biden said earlier on Sunday that he is stopping his presidential campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
Konev pointed out that Biden’s campaign has become a distraction to the Democratic Party, splitting the party up.
"Now, it is time to reunite. We do know that we do not want a repeat of another four years of President Donald Trump," he said.
The expert emphasized that it is too early to comment on the potential candidate from the Democratic Party but did not rule out that it would be Harris.
"It is most likely going to be Vice President Kamala Harris, but the decision has not been made by the party yet," Konev said.
In a follow-up, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Harris for the nomination.
The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.