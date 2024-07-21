https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/bidens-decision-to-stop-campaign-is-best-thing-for-democrats--expert-1119452670.html

Biden's Decision to Stop Campaign Is Best Thing for Democrats – Expert

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the Presidential campaign is the best Democrats could hope for in their current situation Albany County Democratic Committee in the state of New York Anton Konev told Sputnik.

"It is the best thing that could happen right now for the Democratic Party. It allows the Democratic Party to regroup and to reunite," Konev said. Biden said earlier on Sunday that he is stopping his presidential campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president. Konev pointed out that Biden’s campaign has become a distraction to the Democratic Party, splitting the party up. The expert emphasized that it is too early to comment on the potential candidate from the Democratic Party but did not rule out that it would be Harris. In a follow-up, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Harris for the nomination.The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.

