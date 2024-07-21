https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-hasnt-had-functional-president-since-biden-took-office---senate-hopeful-1119452393.html
US Hasn't Had Functional Leader Since Biden Took Office, Dems Have Few Alternatives - Senate Hopeful
Independent candidate for US Senate in New York, Diane Sare, told Sputnik that the United States has not had a functional president since Joe Biden entered office in 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reality of the United States is that the country has not had a functional leader since President Joe Biden took office, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik on Sunday.
"My initial reaction to President Biden's announcement that he is withdrawing from the presidential election is that a glimmer of reality has entered the political scene," Sare said. "The truth of the matter is that we have not had a functional President since he's been in office, which has created the possibility for great instability, which instability has increased with the attempted assassination of leading presidential candidate Donald Trump."
US President Joe Biden said earlier in the day that he would withdraw from the presidential race. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
"Truthfully, president Biden should not be acting as president now, as he is obviously not fit," Sare added.
Sare told Sputnik that the Democratic Party will unlikely have a candidate who would be able to defeat former President Donald Trump as the party seems to be set not to allow any qualified person to run for presidency.
"At the moment, I cannot think of any potential Democratic Party presidential candidate who would be able to defeat Donald Trump," Sare said. "The Democratic Party seems determined to not allow any person who is actually qualified to be President to run for that office."
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would withdraw from the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
"While I disagree with some of his policies, especially his support of Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people, former President Donald Trump has pledged to end the Ukraine-Russia war," Sare said. "He has truthfully stated that Ukraine is not and cannot win that war, and he has publicly stated that NATO expansion was a factor in causing the conflict."
Sare went on to say that the United States is in a moment of transition where an old colonial system dominated by the British Imperial policy is coming to its long-awaited end.
"And unfortunately, the United States is not yet playing the role of the nation which defeated that ideology with its 1776 Declaration of Independence," she said. "Our nation and most of the Western nations are currently led by dinosaurs who cannot fathom a new dynamic on the planet based on mutual respect for sovereignty and the dignity of man."
Sare also believes that the United States is in a very dangerous period.
"Because the owners of the old bankrupt system are very desperate and seemingly will stop short of nothing to preserve their dying Empire," she explained. "The good news in this situation is that the dinosaurs are vastly outnumbered by the majority of the world's population and there are an increasing number of voices for peace, even coming from within the morally bankrupt institutions, as we see with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war."
US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to resign after he announced withdrawal from the presidential race.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump in response to Biden's decision said his former rival was never fit to serve as US president, adding that the country has suffered greatly because of his presidency.
Sare will be on the ballot against Kirsten Gillibrand (D) in New York this November.