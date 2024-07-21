https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-hasnt-had-functional-president-since-biden-took-office---senate-hopeful-1119452393.html

US Hasn't Had Functional Leader Since Biden Took Office, Dems Have Few Alternatives - Senate Hopeful

US Hasn't Had Functional Leader Since Biden Took Office, Dems Have Few Alternatives - Senate Hopeful

Sputnik International

Independent candidate for US Senate in New York, Diane Sare, told Sputnik that the United States has not had a functional president since Joe Biden entered office in 2021.

2024-07-21T20:43+0000

2024-07-21T20:43+0000

2024-07-21T21:53+0000

americas

kamala harris

donald trump

joe biden

us

us senate

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/15/1119452236_0:156:2048:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_6de7664566fcd218a27219ea9b3d4c35.jpg

"My initial reaction to President Biden's announcement that he is withdrawing from the presidential election is that a glimmer of reality has entered the political scene," Sare said. "The truth of the matter is that we have not had a functional President since he's been in office, which has created the possibility for great instability, which instability has increased with the attempted assassination of leading presidential candidate Donald Trump." US President Joe Biden said earlier in the day that he would withdraw from the presidential race. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president. Sare told Sputnik that the Democratic Party will unlikely have a candidate who would be able to defeat former President Donald Trump as the party seems to be set not to allow any qualified person to run for presidency.US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would withdraw from the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president."While I disagree with some of his policies, especially his support of Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people, former President Donald Trump has pledged to end the Ukraine-Russia war," Sare said. "He has truthfully stated that Ukraine is not and cannot win that war, and he has publicly stated that NATO expansion was a factor in causing the conflict."Sare went on to say that the United States is in a moment of transition where an old colonial system dominated by the British Imperial policy is coming to its long-awaited end.Sare also believes that the United States is in a very dangerous period."Because the owners of the old bankrupt system are very desperate and seemingly will stop short of nothing to preserve their dying Empire," she explained. "The good news in this situation is that the dinosaurs are vastly outnumbered by the majority of the world's population and there are an increasing number of voices for peace, even coming from within the morally bankrupt institutions, as we see with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war."US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to resign after he announced withdrawal from the presidential race.US presidential candidate Donald Trump in response to Biden's decision said his former rival was never fit to serve as US president, adding that the country has suffered greatly because of his presidency.Sare will be on the ballot against Kirsten Gillibrand (D) in New York this November.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-will-stand-down-not-run-for-reelection-1119450906.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-is-in-a-serious-state-of-crisis-as-bidens-withdrawal-from-presidential-race-hurts-democrats-1119451817.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

diane sare, independent candidates for senate, third party candidates, joe biden steps down