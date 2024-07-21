Democratic Voters May Get Disappointed in Party After Biden's Dropout - Ron Paul Institute
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeBob Remmen gives out "Biden Harris" signs next to a site where people gathered to watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden on a mobile screen, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, outside the famed Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The American voters were betrayed by the Democratic Party when they were told that US President Joe Biden was fine, while the party itself and the media knew it, and that may suppress the enthusiasm of the Democratic Party voters, Daniel McAdams, the Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity told Sputnik.
"What does this mean for the millions of people who already voted for Biden? What is the Democratic Party going to tell them after they had been lied to throughout the entire primary process?," McAdams said. "They were told that Biden is fine so they voted for him. But the claim was fraudulent and the Democratic Party officials and media knew it. They were betrayed by their own party. That may well suppress enthusiasm among Democratic Party voters."
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would withdraw from the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
"I am not surprised at the news, as the media has been pushing this narrative since the late June presidential debate," McAdams said. "Before that they had been pushing the false narrative for three years that Biden was just fine and that anyone who questioned it was just a right wing extremist. Anyone with a brain could notice that Biden was having problems with his brain."
McAdams went on to say that right now, especially after the assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump's chances of winning are growing by the day.
"There is no Democrat candidate waiting in the wings who can hope to gain the necessary traction in the short period between now and the election," he said. "The American people have already rejected Kamala Harris when she ran for president last time — she won zero delegates and the least number of votes. She is deeply unpopular and for good reason."
"Likewise Hillary Clinton, who has been resoundingly rejected by voters and remains deeply unpopular with Americans," McAdams Added. "California's Gavin Newsom has destroyed the state and his candidacy would play into Trump's hands. Who else? One wag suggested the Democrats should nominate Mitt Romney. Good luck with that."
McAdams concluded by saying that the US electoral process is in a state of "total chaos."
"Chaos favors the ambitious and avaricious. Look for bad things to happen," he said.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to resign after he announced withdrawal from the presidential race.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump in response to Biden's decision said his former rival was never fit to serve as US president, adding that the country has suffered greatly because of his presidency.