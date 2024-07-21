International
The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel and the United States on Sunday that Tehran would hold the two responsible for any regional spillover from attacks on Yemen and Gaza.
"The Zionist regime and its supporters, including the US government, are directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of crimes in Gaza as well as the adventuristic attacks on Yemen," the ministry quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying. Kanaani condemned Israel's unprecedented airstrikes on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, which killed at least three people and injured more than 80 others on Saturday, saying Israel risked unleashing a wider war in the Middle East.Iran sees Israel's continuing siege of the Gaza Strip and mass killings of civilians as "the main root-cause" for tensions in the region, the spokesman said, adding that there could be no prospect of peace for the Middle East as long as Israel pressed on with its Gaza offensive. The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that the airstrikes on Yemen were in retaliation for attacks carried out against Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the port was being used to ship weapons from Iran. Yemen's Houthis responded by striking the southern Israeli city of Eilat.
Iran Hold Israel, US for Potential Spillover From Attacks on Yemen

11:28 GMT 21.07.2024
© AP PhotoOil tanks burn at the port in Hodeidah, Yemen, Saturday, July 20, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel and the United States on Sunday that Tehran would hold the two responsible for any regional spillover from attacks on Yemen and Gaza.
"The Zionist regime and its supporters, including the US government, are directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of crimes in Gaza as well as the adventuristic attacks on Yemen," the ministry quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.
Kanaani condemned Israel's unprecedented airstrikes on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, which killed at least three people and injured more than 80 others on Saturday, saying Israel risked unleashing a wider war in the Middle East.
A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 26, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2024
World
Israel Strikes Ammunition Depot in South Lebanon
00:05 GMT
Iran sees Israel's continuing siege of the Gaza Strip and mass killings of civilians as "the main root-cause" for tensions in the region, the spokesman said, adding that there could be no prospect of peace for the Middle East as long as Israel pressed on with its Gaza offensive.
The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that the airstrikes on Yemen were in retaliation for attacks carried out against Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the port was being used to ship weapons from Iran. Yemen's Houthis responded by striking the southern Israeli city of Eilat.
