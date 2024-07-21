https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/new-canadas-defense-chief-another-inclusivity-nail-in-the-coffin-of-the-armed-forces-1119448858.html
Canada's New Inclusive Defense Chief Another 'Nail in the Coffin' of the Armed Forces
General Jennie Carignan has officially taken over command of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) on Thursday as the army now grapples with a "toxic culture" Carignan was tasked to make "more respectful and inclusive," state website reported.
The developments come amid mounting problems at the Canadian Armed Forces. Just 61% of the Canadian military are considered operationally ready, while only 40% are capable of providing simultaneous operational support, per government data.

The country's armed forces are short of almost 16,000 regular and reserve troops, with nearly 10,500 soldiers still in training and unready for deployment, according to former Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Wayne Eyre. The Canadian army's aging ships, planes, and other items of equipment, have reportedly "become difficult and costly to maintain", with the DND considering their retirement. The military is running out of ammo, with no plans to replenish it, according to Andrew Leslie, former chief of staff of the Canadian Army.

Youri Cormier, executive director of an Ottawa-based national security organization, has insisted that the "extremely dire" situation in the Canadian Armed Forces is the product of "decades of consistent underfunding."
General Jennie Carignan has officially taken over command of the Canadian Armed Forces
(CAF) on Thursday, making her the first woman to serve as the country’s chief of defense.
Many X users slammed the appointment with "Is this a DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] hire?"
Another user described Carignan’s nomination as "just another DEI nail in the coffin of the CF [Canadian Forces]."
"Another handpicked DEI. She hasn't seen a minute of action. Those badges of honor were 3D printed," one more user claimed, referring to Carignan.
Others bashed her nomination as a "national embarrassment" and PM Justin Trudeau’s "coup de grâce" for DND (Department of National Defense).”
According to one post, the nomination is a "diversity hire of the worst type; our military is no longer legitimate nor worthy of our respect."
The developments come amid mounting problems at the Canadian Armed Forces. Just 61% of the Canadian military are considered operationally ready, while only 40% are capable of providing simultaneous operational support, per government data.
The country’s armed forces are short of almost 16,000 regular and reserve troops, with nearly 10,500 soldiers still in training and unready for deployment, according to former Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Wayne Eyre. The Canadian army’s aging ships, planes, and other items of equipment, have reportedly "become difficult and costly to maintain”, with the DND considering their retirement.
The military is running out of ammo, with no plans to replenish it, according to Andrew Leslie, former chief of staff of the Canadian Army.
Youri Cormier, executive director of an Ottawa-based national security organization, has insisted that the "extremely dire" situation in the Canadian Armed Forces is the product of "decades of consistent underfunding."