International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russia-scrambles-fighter-jets-to-ward-off-us-bombers-over-barents-sea-1119449592.html
Russia Scrambles Fighter Jets to Ward Off US Bombers Over Barents Sea
Russia Scrambles Fighter Jets to Ward Off US Bombers Over Barents Sea
Sputnik International
Russia scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31fighter jets to chase a pair of US Air Force B-52N bombers away from the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-07-21T10:26+0000
2024-07-21T10:26+0000
military
russia
us
us air force
barents sea
mig-29
mig-31
b-52 bomber
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_97c16eb130f8bbc85391d8108d3ad077.jpg
"The Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation. To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the State border of the Russian Federation, the on-duty air defense units MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled," the statement read. As the Russian fighter jets approached, the US strategic bombers made a U-turn and hurried away from the Russian border.The Russian fighter jets carried out the mission in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with security measures, the Russian ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russian-air-defenses-down-33-drones-over-crimea-destroy-10-drone-boats-in-black-sea---mod-1119414196.html
russia
barents sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2483:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf1f7ead7542d26ea5383c2562ae5bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian mig-29 mig-31fighter jets, us air force b-52n bombers near russian border over the barents sea, us air force b-52n near the barents sea, us russai air force border incodent, russian air border patrol us b-52
russian mig-29 mig-31fighter jets, us air force b-52n bombers near russian border over the barents sea, us air force b-52n near the barents sea, us russai air force border incodent, russian air border patrol us b-52

Russia Scrambles Fighter Jets to Ward Off US Bombers Over Barents Sea

10:26 GMT 21.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the mediabankMiG-31 Foxhound fighter-interceptors with the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles
MiG-31 Foxhound fighter-interceptors with the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31fighter jets on Sunday morning to chase a pair of US Air Force B-52N bombers away from the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation. To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the State border of the Russian Federation, the on-duty air defense units MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled," the statement read.
As the Russian fighter jets approached, the US strategic bombers made a U-turn and hurried away from the Russian border.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
18 July, 04:54 GMT
The Russian fighter jets carried out the mission in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with security measures, the Russian ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала