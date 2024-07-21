https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russia-scrambles-fighter-jets-to-ward-off-us-bombers-over-barents-sea-1119449592.html
Russia Scrambles Fighter Jets to Ward Off US Bombers Over Barents Sea
Russia Scrambles Fighter Jets to Ward Off US Bombers Over Barents Sea
Sputnik International
Russia scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31fighter jets to chase a pair of US Air Force B-52N bombers away from the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation. To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the State border of the Russian Federation, the on-duty air defense units MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled," the statement read. As the Russian fighter jets approached, the US strategic bombers made a U-turn and hurried away from the Russian border.The Russian fighter jets carried out the mission in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with security measures, the Russian ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31fighter jets on Sunday morning to chase a pair of US Air Force B-52N bombers away from the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation. To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the State border of the Russian Federation, the on-duty air defense units MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled," the statement read.
As the Russian fighter jets approached, the US strategic bombers made a U-turn and hurried away from the Russian border.
The Russian fighter jets carried out the mission in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with security measures, the Russian ministry said.