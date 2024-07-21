https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russian-troops-liberate-villages-of-rozovka-peshchanoe-nizhneye---defense-ministry-1119450030.html
Russian Troops Liberate Villages of Rozovka, Peshchanoe Nizhneye - Defense Ministry
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Peshchanoe Nizhneye in the Kharkov Region, eliminating up to 1,700 Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours of fighting, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The West group of troops has liberated the villages of Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Peshchanoe Nizhneye in the Kharkov Region by successful military action and have taken more advantageous positions," the ministry said in a daily news bulletin.
Ukraine lost up to 520 fighters in the area of responsibility of the Zapad battlegroup. The Yug battlegroup eliminated up to Ukrainian 510 troops and destroyed an armored fighting vehicle and two ammunition depots.
"The enemy lost up to 330 troops [in the area of responsibility of the Tsenter battlegroup of troops]," the report read.
The Tsenter battlegroup repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks, destroying a US-made M109 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer and a UK-made L119 105mm howitzer alongside other weapons.
The Sever battlegroup of troops repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kharkov Region and eliminated up to 145 troops. Kiev also lost up to 115 fighters in the area of responsibility of the Vostok battlegroup.