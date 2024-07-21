https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russias-priority-achieving-goals-of-special-military-operation-not-us-election---kremlin-1119451402.html
Russia's Priority Achieving Goals of Special Military Operation, Not US Election - Kremlin
Russia's Priority Achieving Goals of Special Military Operation, Not US Election - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Following the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's focus is on Ukraine, not US elections.
2024-07-21T19:39+0000
2024-07-21T19:39+0000
2024-07-21T20:13+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
joe biden
russia
kremlin
ukraine
us
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg
"Our priority is to achieve the goals of the special military operation, not the results of the US election," he told the Life news outlet, commenting on US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race. There are still four months until the election in the United States, a lot can change during this period, Peskov added. Latter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated that the election was an issue for the United States.Earlier in the day, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris. He added that he will not resign the presidency and will finish out his current term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-will-stand-down-not-run-for-reelection-1119450906.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4328f8992b82877bcc2ceaa6daf00e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
joe biden drops out, russia's response to joe biden dropping out, russia on the us elections,
joe biden drops out, russia's response to joe biden dropping out, russia on the us elections,
Russia's Priority Achieving Goals of Special Military Operation, Not US Election - Kremlin
19:39 GMT 21.07.2024 (Updated: 20:13 GMT 21.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's priority is achieving the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine rather than following the results of the US election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Our priority is to achieve the goals of the special military operation, not the results of the US election," he told the Life news outlet, commenting on US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
There are still four months until the election in the United States, a lot can change during this period, Peskov added.
"We need to pay attention and watch what happens next," he said.
Latter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated that the election was an issue for the United States.
"This is their story. These are domestic political, let's call it battles in the US … We don't interfere with their internal affairs," Zakharova said on the air of Russian online show Solovyev Live
Earlier in the day, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris. He added that he will not resign the presidency and will finish out his current term.