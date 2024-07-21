https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russias-priority-achieving-goals-of-special-military-operation-not-us-election---kremlin-1119451402.html

Russia's Priority Achieving Goals of Special Military Operation, Not US Election - Kremlin

Following the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's focus is on Ukraine, not US elections.

"Our priority is to achieve the goals of the special military operation, not the results of the US election," he told the Life news outlet, commenting on US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race. There are still four months until the election in the United States, a lot can change during this period, Peskov added. Latter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated that the election was an issue for the United States.Earlier in the day, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris. He added that he will not resign the presidency and will finish out his current term.

