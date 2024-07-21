https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-will-stand-down-not-run-for-reelection-1119450906.html
Biden Will 'Stand Down,' Not Run for Reelection
Biden Will 'Stand Down,' Not Run for Reelection
Current US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he will not fight for re-election to a second term from the Democratic Party, but intends to serve out his current term to the end.
"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in an official letter posted on his social media accounts.Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.He promised more details about his decision in an address to the nation later this week.
Biden Will 'Stand Down,' Not Run for Reelection
18:03 GMT 21.07.2024
Current US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he will not fight for re-election to a second term from the Democratic Party, but intends to serve out his current term to the end.
"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in an official letter posted on his social media accounts.
Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," Biden said on X.
He promised more details about his decision in an address to the nation later this week.