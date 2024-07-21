https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/spy-shortage-german-federal-intel-service-reportedly-hit-by-lack-of-staff-1119450307.html
Spy Shortage? German Federal Intel Service Reportedly Hit by Lack of Staff
The BND is tasked with collecting and evaluating information necessary to obtain information about foreign countries that is relevant to Germany’s foreign and security policy.
The service is tasked with collecting and evaluating data to obtain information about foreign countries that is relevant to Germany’s foreign and security policy.
The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND)
is experiencing a staff shortage that significantly hampers the body’s work, the Bild newspaper
has cited unnamed sources as saying.
"Currently, a total of 6,500 men and women work for the BND, with more than 700 positions remaining unfilled," the sources said, adding that some employees do not want to give up the opportunity to work remotely one day a week, while others often take sick leave.
In addition, the BND’s work is complicated by the so-called rotation principle, which in particular stipulates that specialists dealing with North Korea’s missile program
are forced to retrain and handle finance-related issues, while experts on Russia have to switch to the issue of South American drug cartels, according to Bild.
The newspaper referred to problems related to finding new motivated personnel for the BND, despite the launch of an advertising campaign in March, which was reviewed by about 10 million internet users. As a result, the BND selected 10,000 candidates, but no one was recruited at the end of the day, per Bild.
It typically takes the BND 13 months to complete the application process for one candidate, a process that is worth more than €100,000 ($108.875). About 40% of applicants for the highest level required for spies do not pass the security check, Bild pointed out.