North Korea Test Fires New Type of Ballistic Missile - State Media
North Korea has carried out a successful test-launch of a new type of tactical ballistic missile, Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, the Voice of Korea broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
"The test-fire was conducted with a missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers [310 miles] and the minimum range of 90 kilometers," the statement read. The launch took place on Monday, the broadcaster said. Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 is a tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead. Its test launch was part of regular activities of Pyongyang's Missile Administration and affiliated defense science centers, the broadcaster said. In late June, the North Korean Missile Administration carried out a successful separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads.
"The test-fire was conducted with a missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers [310 miles] and the minimum range of 90 kilometers," the statement read.
The launch took place on Monday, the broadcaster said.
Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 is a tactical ballistic missile
capable of carrying 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead. Its test launch was part of regular activities of Pyongyang's Missile Administration and affiliated defense science centers, the broadcaster said.
In late June, the North Korean Missile Administration carried out a successful separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads.