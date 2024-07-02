https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/north-korea-test-fires-new-type-of-ballistic-missile---state-media-1119216003.html

North Korea Test Fires New Type of Ballistic Missile - State Media

North Korea Test Fires New Type of Ballistic Missile - State Media

Sputnik International

North Korea has carried out a successful test-launch of a new type of tactical ballistic missile, Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, the Voice of Korea broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2024-07-02T06:29+0000

2024-07-02T06:29+0000

2024-07-02T06:29+0000

military

north korea

pyongyang

missile tests

ballistic missiles

missile

intercontinental ballistic missiles

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976230_0:0:1510:850_1920x0_80_0_0_32f84d104a5beb63746b136e0a39d048.png

"The test-fire was conducted with a missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers [310 miles] and the minimum range of 90 kilometers," the statement read. The launch took place on Monday, the broadcaster said. Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 is a tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead. Its test launch was part of regular activities of Pyongyang's Missile Administration and affiliated defense science centers, the broadcaster said. In late June, the North Korean Missile Administration carried out a successful separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/north-korea-used-ultra-large-caliber-mlrs-to-launch-missiles---reports-1118697197.html

north korea

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, tactical ballistic missile, hwasongpho-11da-4.5