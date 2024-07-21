https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/two-killed-in-israeli-drone-strike-in-southern-lebanon---source-1119450775.html

Two people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli drone strike on a house in the southern Lebanese border village of Houla, a military source told Sputnik.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier in the day that it had identified and struck "a Hezbollah terrorist cell operating in the area of Houla."Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters fire on each others positions almost daily in areas along the border.The Israeli military said in June that it had approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon, while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel could launch an all-out war against the neighbor. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group would invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensified.

