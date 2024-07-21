https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-to-document-determination-to-defend-japan-with-various-means-nuclear-weapons-1119449392.html

Japan and the United States will draw up the first joint document on the expanded deterrence policy, which will include a clause on the United States' determination to protect Japan by various means, including nuclear weapons, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The joint document will contain both countries' stance on the deterrence policy realization, the newspaper reported. The document will reportedly include a clause on the US's determination to contribute to regional deterrence of Japan by various means, including nuclear weapons, and identify the opportunities that Washington can use in peacetime and during possible emergencies. The document will also identify the types of situations facing Japan, in case of which the United States can take retaliatory steps against third countries and outline possible directions of such response, the report said. The Japanese and US defense chiefs are expected to discuss the possible contents of the document during a meeting in Tokyo in late July, the report also said. The move comes against the backdrop of the alleged "strengthening of the nuclear threat" from China and Russia, the report added. In 2010, the Japanese and US governments established the Extended Deterrence Dialogue to discuss ways to sustain and strengthen extended deterrence and started regular consultations on the issue involving officials in charge of foreign policy and defense affairs.

