Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defense Destroys 75 Drones Over Various Russian Regions - Defense Ministry
The Russian air defense systems destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over 5 regions and 2 seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the past night, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 UAVs over the Rostov Region," the ministry said.
ukraine drone attacks on russia, russia special military operation, russian air defense, the russian defense ministry
05:53 GMT 22.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov Region, one each over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk Regions, eight over Kuban and 17 over the Black and Azov Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the past night, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 UAVs over the Rostov Region," the ministry said.
It was added that "one over the Belgorod Region, one over the Voronezh Region, one over the Smolensk Region and eight over the Krasnodar Region, as well as 17 drones over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas."
