Air Defense Destroys 75 Drones Over Various Russian Regions - Defense Ministry
The Russian air defense systems destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over 5 regions and 2 seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the past night, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 UAVs over the Rostov Region," the ministry said.
It was added that "one over the Belgorod Region, one over the Voronezh Region, one over the Smolensk Region and eight over the Krasnodar Region, as well as 17 drones over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas."