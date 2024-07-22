https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/netanyahu-plans-to-meet-with-trump-during-visit-to-us---adviser-to-prime-minister-1119456577.html
Netanyahu Plans to Meet with Trump During Visit to US - Adviser to Prime Minister
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States, but there is no confirmation yet that the meeting will take place, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister, told Sputnik on Monday.
"A meeting with former US President Donald Trump is also planned, but there is no confirmation yet that this meeting will take place," Gendelman said. Work on organizing the visit is ongoing without changes after the announcement of US President Joe Biden about withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race, the official said, adding that Netanyahu will meet with Biden.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States, but there is no confirmation yet that the meeting will take place, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister, told Sputnik on Monday.
"A meeting with former US President Donald Trump is also planned, but there is no confirmation yet that this meeting will take place
," Gendelman said.
Work on organizing the visit is ongoing without changes after the announcement of US President Joe Biden
about withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race, the official said, adding that Netanyahu
will meet with Biden.
"The prime minister's schedule includes a speech in the Congress, as well as meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, congressmen and several interviews with US media," Gendelman said.