Netanyahu Plans to Meet with Trump During Visit to US - Adviser to Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States, but there is no confirmation yet that the meeting will take place, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the prime minister, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A meeting with former US President Donald Trump is also planned, but there is no confirmation yet that this meeting will take place," Gendelman said. Work on organizing the visit is ongoing without changes after the announcement of US President Joe Biden about withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race, the official said, adding that Netanyahu will meet with Biden.

