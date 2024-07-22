https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/us-military-destroys-4-houthi-unmanned-vessels---central-command-1119455900.html
US Military Destroys 4 Houthi Unmanned Vessels - Central Command
Sputnik International
The US Central Command destroyed four unmanned vessels belonging to Yemen’s Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, because they posed "an imminent threat," the military said on Monday.
"In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed four Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea," the command said in a statement on X. The command added that "the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Central Command destroyed four unmanned vessels belonging to Yemen’s Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, because they posed "an imminent threat," the military said on Monday.
"In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM
) forces successfully destroyed four Iranian-backed Houthi
uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea," the command said in a statement on X.
The command added that "the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."
Houthis vowed in the fall to attack ships associated with Israel until it halted military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom, among others, to protect shipping in the Red Sea and strike Houthi targets on the ground.