US Military Destroys 4 Houthi Unmanned Vessels - Central Command

The US Central Command destroyed four unmanned vessels belonging to Yemen’s Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, because they posed "an imminent threat," the military said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed four Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea," the command said in a statement on X. The command added that "the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."

