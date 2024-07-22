https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/zakharova-on-refusal-to-reporters-to-cover-olympics-media-rights-is-empty-phrase-for-france-1119457509.html

Zakharova on Refusal to Reporters to Cover Olympics: Media Rights Is Empty Phrase for France

Respect for media rights and freedom of speech is an empty phrase for the French authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"Respecting the rights of journalists and ensuring freedom of speech is an empty phrase for [French President Emmanuel] Macron," Zakharova said.French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday that some Russian journalists were denied the right to cover the Summer Olympic Games in Paris due to espionage and cyberattack concerns.In addition, the organizing committee of the Paris Olympics has refused accreditation to all RIA Novosti Sport journalists, citing the decision of the French authorities, according to the letters that each of the journalists who applied for accreditation received on Sunday. Russia's commissioner for human rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, called on Monday the refusal of accreditation to RIA Novosti Sport journalists for the Olympic Games a discrimination and urges the international community to take action.She noted that the threats of espionage and cyberattacks cited by the French authorities were a completely absurd and unsubstantiated statement."I call on international organizations to take measures to restore the rights of Russian journalists and athletes," Moskalkova added.

