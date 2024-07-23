https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/biden-makes-first-appearance-since-withdrawing-from-race-recovering-from-covid-1119476200.html
Biden Makes First Appearance Since Withdrawing From Race, Recovering From Covid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has made his first public appearance since pulling out of the presidential race last week and recovering from COVID-19, TV footage showed on Tuesday.
The head of state was captured by journalists as he boarded a plane that was to take him from his home state of Delaware to Washington.
"I'm feeling well," Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One at Dover airport.
As noted by the pool correspondent, Biden did not answer questions about his reasons for withdrawing from the presidential race
and whether he is confident in the victory of the current Vice President Kamala Harris, who is likely to become the Democratic candidate.
Biden was en route to the White House, where he is expected to arrive later this afternoon.
It is expected that the president will address the nation the next day, where he will touch on the topic of his withdrawal from the race and outline the prospects for the final months of his term.