https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/trump-vance-say-biden-leaving-race-may-be-result-of-coup-1119474418.html

Trump, Vance Say Biden Leaving Race May Be Result of Coup

Trump, Vance Say Biden Leaving Race May Be Result of Coup

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, have said that US President Joe Biden's stepping down from the presidential race may be the result of a coup against him.

2024-07-23T15:58+0000

2024-07-23T15:58+0000

2024-07-23T15:58+0000

americas

us

donald trump

joe biden

coup

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119238422_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2970f743eb4e4b6b9a5bdb9321c87e5a.jpg

"Sort of, yes," Trump told Fox News in a Monday interview, when asked about whether Biden's withdrawal from the race was a "coup." Vance also supported this view. The Republican presidential nominee also said that he is not worried about going up against any Democratic candidate because their policies are "bad." "We've always had good chemistry, and originally, JD was probably not for me, but he didn't know me. And then, when we got to know each other, he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me... We just had an automatic chemistry," Trump said, commenting on him picking Vance as a running mate. On Sunday, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the United States. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. There, Democratic delegates will officially appoint their candidate to face Trump in the November 5 election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/no-sympathy-for-biden-1119462421.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden drops out, us presidential election, joe biden coup