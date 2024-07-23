https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/trump-vance-say-biden-leaving-race-may-be-result-of-coup-1119474418.html
Trump, Vance Say Biden Leaving Race May Be Result of Coup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, have said that US President Joe Biden's stepping down from the presidential race may be the result of a coup against him.
"Sort of, yes," Trump told Fox News in a Monday interview, when asked about whether Biden's withdrawal from the race was a "coup." Vance also supported this view. The Republican presidential nominee also said that he is not worried about going up against any Democratic candidate because their policies are "bad." "We've always had good chemistry, and originally, JD was probably not for me, but he didn't know me. And then, when we got to know each other, he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me... We just had an automatic chemistry," Trump said, commenting on him picking Vance as a running mate. On Sunday, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the United States. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. There, Democratic delegates will officially appoint their candidate to face Trump in the November 5 election.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, have said that US President Joe Biden's stepping down from the presidential race may be the result of a coup against him.
"Sort of, yes," Trump told Fox News in a Monday interview, when asked about whether Biden's withdrawal from the race was a "coup."
Vance also supported this view.
"If Joe Biden cannot run for president, he cannot serve as president. And if they want to take him down because he is mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th amendment. You do not get to... do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats," the vice presidential candidate said.
The Republican presidential nominee also said that he is not worried about going up against any Democratic candidate because their policies are "bad."
"We've always had good chemistry, and originally, JD was probably not for me, but he didn't know me. And then, when we got to know each other, he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me... We just had an automatic chemistry," Trump said, commenting on him picking Vance as a running mate.
On Sunday, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the United States. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. There, Democratic delegates will officially appoint their candidate to face Trump in the November 5 election.