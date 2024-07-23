China Condemns US Distortions of Its Arctic Policy

International
The United States is engaged in misrepresenting China's Arctic policy and makes irresponsible statements regarding Beijing’s usual activities in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Tuesday.
The US Department of Defense said on Monday that Washington monitors the growing interaction between Russia and China in the Arctic and is concerned about it. "The United States distorts China's Arctic policy and makes irresponsible statements about China's normal activities in the Arctic, carried out in accordance with international law," Mao said, when commenting on the Pentagon's statements, adding that China "strongly protests" this. The spokeswoman added that China is an important party in Arctic affairs and strengthens cooperation with all partners, based on the principles of mutual benefit and sustainability.
12:24 GMT 23.07.2024 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 23.07.2024)
A view shows an island of the Svalbard archipelago
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is engaged in misrepresenting China's Arctic policy and makes irresponsible statements regarding Beijing’s usual activities in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Tuesday.
The US Department of Defense said on Monday that Washington monitors the growing interaction between Russia and China in the Arctic and is concerned about it.
"The United States distorts China's Arctic policy and makes irresponsible statements about China's normal activities in the Arctic, carried out in accordance with international law," Mao said, when commenting on the Pentagon's statements, adding that China "strongly protests" this.
The spokeswoman added that China is an important party in Arctic affairs and strengthens cooperation with all partners, based on the principles of mutual benefit and sustainability.
