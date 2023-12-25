https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/is-us-trying-to-catch-up-to-russia--china-in-arctic-race--1115807003.html

Is US Trying to Catch Up to Russia & China in Arctic Race?

Is US Trying to Catch Up to Russia & China in Arctic Race?

The US has unilaterally defined the outer limits of its continental shelves, causing Moscow to raise concerns and urge Washington to adhere to international norms. Will this spat further fire up the already simmering tensions?

On Tuesday, the US State Department released the geographic coordinates defining the outer limits of the US continental shelf, known as the extended continental shelf (ECS). These limits cover an area of approximately one million square kilometers, distributed among seven regions.Russia, whose interests overlap with those of the US in the Arctic, expressed its opposition to Washington's move, arguing that it violates international law.The Biden administration's rationale behind trying to secure its rights to the seabed, especially in the High North, is understandable, given that about 25% of the world's oil and gas reserves lie at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean, as well as rich deposits of diamonds, gold, platinum, tin, manganese, nickel, and lead.Why the Rush?Washington's decision to cut corners in laying claims to the Arctic seabed in particular could have been triggered by the fact that it's lagging behind Russia when it comes to the exploration of the High North, says Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert.The expert pointed out that Russia is busy with building infrastructure in the High North, including harbors, towns, and shipping routes. Russian energy companies are also laying oil and gas pipelines in the region and transporting its Arctic hydrocarbons to China and the rest of the world through the Northern Sea Routes (NSR)."Russia won the race in the Arctic. It will take the United States years to catch up if ever. Consequently, the US can’t threaten Russia’s achievements in the Arctic," Salameh insisted.At the same time, Washington is up in arms about growing Russo-Chinese cooperation in the Arctic, which was heavily criticized by the Pentagon.Are America's Shelf Claims Null and Void?Russian lawmakers made it clear that the expansion of the United States' own part of the continental shelf in the Arctic is unacceptable and could escalate tensions, as head of the State Duma Committee on the Arctic Nikolai Kharitonov told Sputnik on Sunday."The unilateral expansion of borders in the Arctic is unacceptable and can only lead to increased tension. It is necessary, first of all, to prove the geological identity of these territories, as Russia did," Kharitonov said.The US State Department's December 19 announcement of the extended shelf boundaries mentions the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The press release particularly claims that Washington has determined its ECS limits "in accordance with customary international law, as reflected in the relevant provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea" and "the Scientific and Technical Guidelines of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf."However, this remark does not provide any legality to Washington's seabed claims since it has neither ratified UNCLOS, nor has it undergone a special procedure as a UNCLOS participant with the assistance of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf as stipulated by Article 76 of the Convention.The Biden Administration's claims that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and US Geological Survey (USGS) gathered and analyzed all required data for expanding the US continental shelves raise doubts about Washington's unilateral assertions.Maloof believes that it is unlikely that the US will engage in a comprehensive dialogue with Russia to address their concerns regarding the unilateral actions taken by Washington and potential conflicting interests in the Arctic. This is mainly because the US is still involved in the proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine, and there is also significant disagreement between Moscow and Washington over US reluctance to support international ceasefire efforts in Gaza.Perhaps, a possible way for Team Biden to soothe new Russo-American tensions is to start playing by the rules, the military expert suggested.

