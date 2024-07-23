International
Harris to Skip Netanyahu's Address to US Congress But Will Host Private Meeting - Reports
Harris to Skip Netanyahu's Address to US Congress But Will Host Private Meeting - Reports
Sputnik International
US Vice President Kamala Harris will skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress on Wednesday due to prior commitments, sources told US media.
The report said on Monday that a growing number of congressional Democrats are boycotting Netanyahu's speech over his handling of the war in Gaza. However, Harris had made some prior commitments before a date was set for Netanyahu to deliver a speech in front of US lawmakers. According to the report, Harris will use the private meeting with Netanyahu to convey her commitment to Israel’s security and right to defend itself but will also underscore her view that it is time to end the conflict in a way that guarantees Israel's security, reaches an agreement to release all hostages, and ends the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Harris plans to discuss with Netanyahu the status of the ongoing negotiations to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, the report added. The report said, citing a person close to the vice president’s office, that Harris believes the United States should be tougher on Netanyahu. On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed Harris to be the Democratic party's nominee for US president, which she accepted.
00:31 GMT 23.07.2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris will skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the Congress on Wednesday but will hold a separate private bilateral meeting with him sometime this week, Politico reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report said on Monday that a growing number of congressional Democrats are boycotting Netanyahu's speech over his handling of the war in Gaza.
However, Harris had made some prior commitments before a date was set for Netanyahu to deliver a speech in front of US lawmakers.
According to the report, Harris will use the private meeting with Netanyahu to convey her commitment to Israel’s security and right to defend itself but will also underscore her view that it is time to end the conflict in a way that guarantees Israel's security, reaches an agreement to release all hostages, and ends the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Harris plans to discuss with Netanyahu the status of the ongoing negotiations to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, the report added.
The report said, citing a person close to the vice president’s office, that Harris believes the United States should be tougher on Netanyahu.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed Harris to be the Democratic party's nominee for US president, which she accepted.
