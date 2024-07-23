https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/kamala-harris-secures-democratic-nomination-for-2024-presidential-election-1119469681.html

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination for 2024 Presidential Election

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination for 2024 Presidential Election

Sputnik International

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that she has secured enough democratic votes to become the Democratic nominee for the US November election.

2024-07-23T09:59+0000

2024-07-23T09:59+0000

2024-07-23T09:59+0000

americas

us

kamala harris

joe biden

donald trump

us democratic party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119454825_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_007c27a7c661cf7a4ed688c3972ea684.jpg

"I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon," Harris said in a statement posted on X. She also thanked incumbent US President Joe Biden and the US Democratic Party for placing their faith in her. "Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation and defeat [former US President and Republican nominee] Donald Trump in November," the statement read. On Sunday, Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the United States. He endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. There, Democratic delegates will officially appoint their candidate to face Trump in the November 5 election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/who-are-kamala-harris-apparent-puppeteers-1119461291.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kamala harris, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 us presidential race, us democratic party, us democratic nominee