Latvia Sends 1st Batch of Over 500 Drones to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Latvia has sent its first batch of over 500 drones to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Latvia has sent its first batch of over 500 drones to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.
"Packages with over 500 drones are starting their journey to Ukraine," Spruds said on X on Monday.
In April, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that the country plans to send the first batch of domestic drones worth 1 million euros to Ukraine in the near future.
Russian officials repeatedly warned that military supplies to Kiev regime only fuel the conflict with zero chance to affect the ultimate course of special military operation.
Earlier Russian experts warned
that after the conflict end the rogue Ukrainian drone operators with real combat experience would be a threat to global security, joining the ranks of criminal networks and terrorist organizations.