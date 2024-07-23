https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/major-german-political-party-calls-for-seizure-of-russian-property-to-arm-ukraine-1119478402.html

Major German Political Party Calls for Seizure of Russian Property to Arm Ukraine

The regional branch of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in the German federal state has proposed that Russian property in the German capital be seized and sold to raise funds to arm Ukraine, Bild newspaper revealed.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The regional branch of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in the German federal state has proposed that Russian property be seized and sold to raise funds to arm Ukraine, Bild newspaper revealed.The outlet reported Tuesday that the state-level party advocated the confiscation of purportedly vacant homes in Berlin's Karlshorst locality near the Spree River, which formerly housed a unit of Soviet armed forces in the German Democratic Republic. Representative Lilia Usik, a native of Ukraine, is behind the initiative according to the newspaper. The lawmaker claimed the property could be sold with its proceeds used to provide aid to Kiev. Usik called on European Union authorities to provide final clarity on the issue, Bild reported. The Berlin building committee told the newspaper there is currently no established policy to transfer Russian properties to the German government.Germany has remained an important backer of Ukraine's Western proxy war against Russia with strong support for the effort across the country's mainstream political parties. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has continued to provide military aid to Kiev while publicly cautioning against the risk of escalation against the nuclear-armed power.A leaked telephone conversation earlier this year revealing that Scholz's defense ministry planned to provide German Taurus missiles for attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia generated significant embarrassment for the German leader, who has struggled to rule amid an economic downturn in the country.

