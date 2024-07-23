https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/only-1-of-likely-voters-think-the-government-doesnt-lie---poll-1119465452.html

Only 1% of Likely Voters Think the Government Doesn't Lie - Poll

Only 1% of Likely Voters Think the Government Doesn't Lie - Poll

Nearly half of voters believe that the US government lies most or all of the time and only 1% of likely voters believe the government never lies.

One-third (33%) of voters believe that government officials lie most of the time and 15% believe that government officials lie all the time, the poll report said. Moreover, 40% of voters believe that government officials lie some of the time, while just 6% believe officials rarely lie and 1% believe they never lie, the poll report said. A majority of Republican respondents, 56%, believe that government officials lie at least most of the time, compared to 45% of Democrats, the poll report said. A majority of black respondents, 55%, believe government officials lie at least most of the time, as well as 54% of Hispanic voters and 51% of other minorities, the poll report said. Less than half of white respondents, 46%, believe that the government frequently lies, the poll report said. A plurality of respondents, 39%, do not trust any of the three branches of the federal government, the poll report said. Twenty-three percent (23%) of voters trust the executive branch the most, 18% trust the judiciary most and 12% trust Congress the most, the poll report said. The poll surveyed 1,110 likely US voters on July 10-11 and 14. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

