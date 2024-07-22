https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/bidens-choice-to-quit-us-election-not-his-own-ousted-by-party---congressional-candidate-1119454030.html

Biden's Choice to Quit US Election Not His Own, Ousted By Party - Congressional Candidate

Biden's Choice to Quit US Election Not His Own, Ousted By Party - Congressional Candidate

Sputnik International

Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid came from the party and not from inside the White House.

2024-07-22T00:50+0000

2024-07-22T00:50+0000

2024-07-22T00:51+0000

americas

joe biden

kamala harris

republican

democratic party

us

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

paul gosar

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104671/97/1046719767_0:0:3568:2007_1920x0_80_0_0_7165654c96f881e168d8a2b113e58a15.jpg

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. Winn added that it's questionable whether Biden is still fit to serve the remainder of his current presidency. Biden is taking the fall for the Democratic Party right now but the Democrats have overplayed their hand, Winn noted. "We are in a place where Americans regardless of their party want to bring stabilization and normalization back to this country, and many feel that we are at risk of losing our country, and it's due to the policies of Harris and Biden," Winn said. Shortly after his announcement, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket. Winn speculated that it may have connected to campaign funding rather than a belief that she is the best possible candidate.Winn noted that it is possible that Senator Mark Kelly could be picked to be Harris' running mate. Winn underscored that Harris is coming into the US election at a disadvantage since she is part of the same Biden White House.Winn also highlighted that Harris is in no way prepared to serve as US president or to take on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.Congressman Paul Gosar's office in a statement to Sputnik noted that polls consistently show Trump beating Harris, who they believe will likely be the Democratic nominee.Gosar's office described Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race as result of the political "coup" by the Democratic party.There were growing calls among top Democrats for Biden to suspend his reelection campaign following his poor performance in the first presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump last month. The Democratic party will pick a nominee for the presidential election at its convention in August or sooner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/democrats-likely-to-skip-challenging-harris-to-avoid-contentious-convention---expert-1119453047.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-will-stand-down-not-run-for-reelection-1119450906.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden drops out, who made biden drop out, did joe biden want to drop out, party leadership forced biden out