https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/bidens-choice-to-quit-us-election-not-his-own-ousted-by-party---congressional-candidate-1119454030.html
Biden's Choice to Quit US Election Not His Own, Ousted By Party - Congressional Candidate
Biden's Choice to Quit US Election Not His Own, Ousted By Party - Congressional Candidate
Sputnik International
Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid came from the party and not from inside the White House.
2024-07-22T00:50+0000
2024-07-22T00:50+0000
2024-07-22T00:51+0000
americas
joe biden
kamala harris
republican
democratic party
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
paul gosar
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104671/97/1046719767_0:0:3568:2007_1920x0_80_0_0_7165654c96f881e168d8a2b113e58a15.jpg
Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. Winn added that it's questionable whether Biden is still fit to serve the remainder of his current presidency. Biden is taking the fall for the Democratic Party right now but the Democrats have overplayed their hand, Winn noted. "We are in a place where Americans regardless of their party want to bring stabilization and normalization back to this country, and many feel that we are at risk of losing our country, and it's due to the policies of Harris and Biden," Winn said. Shortly after his announcement, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket. Winn speculated that it may have connected to campaign funding rather than a belief that she is the best possible candidate.Winn noted that it is possible that Senator Mark Kelly could be picked to be Harris' running mate. Winn underscored that Harris is coming into the US election at a disadvantage since she is part of the same Biden White House.Winn also highlighted that Harris is in no way prepared to serve as US president or to take on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.Congressman Paul Gosar's office in a statement to Sputnik noted that polls consistently show Trump beating Harris, who they believe will likely be the Democratic nominee.Gosar's office described Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race as result of the political "coup" by the Democratic party.There were growing calls among top Democrats for Biden to suspend his reelection campaign following his poor performance in the first presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump last month. The Democratic party will pick a nominee for the presidential election at its convention in August or sooner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/democrats-likely-to-skip-challenging-harris-to-avoid-contentious-convention---expert-1119453047.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/biden-will-stand-down-not-run-for-reelection-1119450906.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104671/97/1046719767_363:0:3392:2272_1920x0_80_0_0_24b041d7c5b16d469fd19925a799763e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
biden drops out, who made biden drop out, did joe biden want to drop out, party leadership forced biden out
biden drops out, who made biden drop out, did joe biden want to drop out, party leadership forced biden out
Biden's Choice to Quit US Election Not His Own, Ousted By Party - Congressional Candidate
00:50 GMT 22.07.2024 (Updated: 00:51 GMT 22.07.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's decision to end his re-election bid was a result of the Democratic Party ousting him after determining he was no longer useful, US Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn told Sputnik.
Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted.
"I don't think Biden dropped out as so much as the party pushed him out," Winn said on Sunday. "I think Biden was pretty clear he didn't want to drop out. It seems to me that the people in his party, especially like Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff, and George Clooney, apparently, all decided that it was time for him to go. And I think he outlived his usefulness. People should start to question who really has been in charge."
Winn added that it's questionable whether Biden is still fit to serve the remainder of his current presidency. Biden is taking the fall for the Democratic Party right now but the Democrats have overplayed their hand, Winn noted.
"We are in a place where Americans regardless of their party want to bring stabilization and normalization back to this country, and many feel that we are at risk of losing our country, and it's due to the policies of Harris and Biden," Winn said.
Shortly after his announcement, Biden posted on X that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket. Winn speculated that it may have connected to campaign funding rather than a belief that she is the best possible candidate.
"I think him endorsing Harris ... I heard that it's more of a financial thing," Winn said on Sunday. "They've raised millions of dollars, so Harris has to remain on the ticket."
Winn noted that it is possible that Senator Mark Kelly could be picked to be Harris' running mate. Winn underscored that Harris is coming into the US election at a disadvantage since she is part of the same Biden White House.
Winn also highlighted that Harris is in no way prepared to serve as US president or to take on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"I think she's got the same issues as Joe, to be honest," Winn said. "Nothing cognitive issues, but I just don't think she's prepared. There's no evidence of her doing anything significant during these last three and a half years. I don't think that she is prepared to do this job."
Congressman Paul Gosar's office in a statement to Sputnik noted that polls consistently show Trump beating Harris, who they believe will likely be the Democratic nominee.
Gosar's office described Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race as result of the political "coup" by the Democratic party.
There were growing calls among top Democrats for Biden to suspend his reelection campaign following his poor performance in the first presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump last month. The Democratic party will pick a nominee for the presidential election at its convention in August or sooner.