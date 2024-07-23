https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russia-cuba-agree-on-cooperation-in-taxation-russias-tax-service-1119472771.html

Russia, Cuba Agree on Cooperation in Taxation - Russia's Tax Service

Russia's Federal Taxation Service (FTS) and the National Tax Administration Office of Cuba (ONAT) signed a memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation in taxation on Tuesday, the FTS said.

"Daniil Yegorov, the head of the Federal Taxation Service, and Mary Blanca Ortega Barredo, the head of the National Tax Administration Office of Cuba, signed a memorandum of understanding and technical cooperation in tax administration between their tax authorities," the service said in a statement. The memorandum will serve as a basis for further cooperation in experience sharing, global-level coordination, organizing visits and seminars, as well as the implementation of programs and projects of mutual interest, the statement read. The meeting between the tax authorities' heads was opened by Cuban Finance and Prices Minister Vladimir Regueiro Ale, who spoke about his country's tax system and the importance of taxation as a means to mobilize the state budget. Yegorov, in his turn, demonstrated to his Cuban colleagues Russia's online cash register system and My Tax mobile application, developed for individual entrepreneurs, the service also said.

