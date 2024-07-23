https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/slovakia-not-supporting-criticism-of-hungary-for-orbans-trips-to-russia-china---ministry-1119466554.html
Slovakia Not Supporting Criticism of Hungary for Orban's Trips to Russia, China - Ministry
Slovakia made clear that it does not support any criticism of Hungary after Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited China and Russia in hopes of securing peace in Ukraine.
"In connection with the foreign trips of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the State Secretary repeated that Slovakia does not support criticism of Hungary for its peace initiatives and rejects any thoughts about boycotting the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council," the ministry said on Monday. Earlier in July, Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic efforts to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Some EU leaders protested what they see as Orban's misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency. This month, many EU member states have reportedly discussed boycotting informal ministerial meetings to be held in Hungary during its presidency. Some EU officials have even privately suggested taking the presidency away from Budapest, media reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia does not support criticism of Hungary over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trips to Russia and China aimed at finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.
"In connection with the foreign trips of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the State Secretary repeated that Slovakia does not support criticism of Hungary for its peace initiatives and rejects any thoughts about boycotting the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council," the ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in July, Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic efforts to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Some EU leaders protested what they see as Orban’s misuse of the bloc’s rotating presidency.
This month, many EU member states have reportedly discussed boycotting informal ministerial meetings to be held in Hungary during its presidency. Some EU officials have even privately suggested taking the presidency away from Budapest, media reported.