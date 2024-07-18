https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/orban-proposes-to-eu-to-reopen-direct-communication-lines-with-russia-1119422632.html

Orban Proposes to EU to Reopen Direct Communication Lines With Russia

Orban Proposes to EU to Reopen Direct Communication Lines With Russia

Sputnik International

The European Union should reopen direct communication lines with Russia while maintaining the current level of contacts with Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a report to European Council President Charles Michel published on Thursday.

2024-07-18T18:19+0000

2024-07-18T18:19+0000

2024-07-18T18:19+0000

world

viktor orban

donald trump

charles michel

ukraine

russia

china

european union (eu)

european council

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

"While maintaining the current high-level political contacts with Ukraine, reopening direct lines of diplomatic communication with Russia and the rehabilitation of such direct contacts in our political communication;" Orban said in a report. The EU’s policy on Ukraine has resulted in the "global isolation of the transatlantic community" and loss of appreciation from the Global South, Orban added.The European Union should conduct high-level political talks with China to discuss the modalities of the next conference on Ukraine, the prime minister also said in the report.The prime minister also asked Michel to present his report and proposals to EU leaders."China will continue its policy also formulated in international documents calling for a ceasefire and peace talks. However, China will play a more active role only if the chance for success of its engagement is close to certain. In their evaluation this is not the case at the moment," he said.The military conflict in Ukraine will "radically escalation" in the near future, Viktor Orban noted.The European Union, the United States and China are "global players" with the ability to "influence developments" in the current situation, Orban pointed out."We also have to take into consideration as an important regional player Turkiye as the only successful mediator between Ukraine and Russia since the outbreak of the hostilities in 2022," the report read.US presidential candidate Donald Trump is unlikely to propose any peace initiatives on Ukraine until the US election, but will be ready to act as a peace broker before his potential inauguration, Prime Minister Orban added.Orban added that US President Joe Biden is currently making efforts to stay in the election race, while the country is "preoccupied" with the election campaign."It is obvious that he [Biden] is not capable of modifying the current US pro-war policy and therefore cannot be expected to start a new policy," Orban said.The EU "has coped" that pro-war policy of the US so far, but it can find a "window of opportunity" to begin a new chapter that can lead to creating "the conditions for a temporary ceasefire and/or start peace negotiations," Orban said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/west-declares-open-season-on-hungarys-orban-for-his-trip-to-russia-1119338936.html

ukraine

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses