Democratic Bigwigs Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment to Oust Him From Race - Report

On July 21, Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race in a move that came amid POTUS0-related calls by prominent Democrats and donors to withdraw.

Joe Biden had to withdraw from the US presidential race late last week after threats by high-ranking Democrats to forcibly remove him from office - the New York Post (NYP) reports, citing unnamed sources.The top Democrats had threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to stop Biden from seeking re-election, the insiders argued, recalling that the document authorizes the vice president, and members of the Biden administration, to declare the president unfit for service."That debate was a set-up to convince Democrats that he (Biden) couldn’t run for president," one source insisted. POTUS’ disastrous performance during the 90-minute event shocked many in his party, prompting them to urge the 81-year-old to withdraw from the race.In the wake of the debate, POTUS’ son, Hunter Biden, suddenly became more involved in his father’s day-to-day business, insisting on attending every official and unofficial meeting, per the insiders.With Biden already endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, the party members “will be strongly encouraged” to instead support Arizona senator and former astronaut, Mark Kelly, for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago slated for August, the sources added.

