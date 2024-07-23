International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Zelensky Rambles About Ending Conflict and Launching More Attacks Into Russia
Ukraine's Zelensky Rambles About Ending Conflict and Launching More Attacks Into Russia
As thousands of Ukrainians perish on the battlefield for the sake of their leaders’ and NATO’s ambitions, the powers that be in Kiev have sent mixed signals about their future plans.
During a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, Zelensky appeared to consent that the Ukrainian conflict should be ended the sooner the better."I think that we all understand that we must end the war as soon as possible, of course," Zelensky said while conversing with the cardinal in Kiev.At the same time, Zelensky announced on social media that he consulted his generals about conducting attacks "behind the front line," apparently referring to strikes into Russian territory that are often directed against civilian targets.Kiev stubbornly continues to avoid engaging in direct peace negotiations with Russia, opting instead to continue sending thousands of press-ganged poorly trained soldiers into attacks against Russian positions and launching drone and long-range missile strikes against population centers and civilian infrastructure in Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly declared its readiness to resolve the conflict peacefully through negotiations.
18:53 GMT 23.07.2024
As thousands of Ukrainians perish on the battlefield for the sake of their leaders’ and NATO’s ambitions, the powers that be in Kiev have sent mixed signals about their future plans.
During a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, Zelensky appeared to consent that the Ukrainian conflict should be ended the sooner the better.
“I think that we all understand that we must end the war as soon as possible, of course,” Zelensky said while conversing with the cardinal in Kiev.
At the same time, Zelensky announced on social media that he consulted his generals about conducting attacks “behind the front line,” apparently referring to strikes into Russian territory that are often directed against civilian targets.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Troops Abandon Positions in Makeyevka in Lugansk People's Republic
10:13 GMT
Kiev stubbornly continues to avoid engaging in direct peace negotiations with Russia, opting instead to continue sending thousands of press-ganged poorly trained soldiers into attacks against Russian positions and launching drone and long-range missile strikes against population centers and civilian infrastructure in Russia.
Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly declared its readiness to resolve the conflict peacefully through negotiations.
