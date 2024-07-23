International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Abandon Positions in Makeyevka in Lugansk People's Republic
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered serious losses and abandoned their positions in the Makeyevka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic, retreating to reserve positions to the northwest.
"The Ukrainian paramilitary forces, after suffering significant losses, left their positions occupied for a long time and retreated to reserve positions, located to the northwest of the settlement," Marochko said, citing his sources. The Ukrainian troops retreated after the Russian armed forces dealt a heavy blow to their positions, the military expert added. In a separate incident, an elderly woman born in 1937 received a "shrapnel wound to the chest" after Ukrainian forces fired three 155-mm munitions at the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.
LUGANSK/DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered serious losses and abandoned their positions in the Makeyevka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic, retreating to reserve positions to the northwest, Andrei Marochko, a retired army officer of the Lugansk People's Republic and a military expert, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian paramilitary forces, after suffering significant losses, left their positions occupied for a long time and retreated to reserve positions, located to the northwest of the settlement," Marochko said, citing his sources.
The Ukrainian troops retreated after the Russian armed forces dealt a heavy blow to their positions, the military expert added.
In a separate incident, an elderly woman born in 1937 received a "shrapnel wound to the chest" after Ukrainian forces fired three 155-mm munitions at the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.
