10:13 GMT 23.07.2024 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 23.07.2024)
LUGANSK/DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered serious losses and abandoned their positions in the Makeyevka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic, retreating to reserve positions to the northwest, Andrei Marochko, a retired army officer of the Lugansk People's Republic and a military expert, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian paramilitary forces, after suffering significant losses, left their positions occupied for a long time and retreated to reserve positions, located to the northwest of the settlement," Marochko said, citing his sources.
The Ukrainian troops retreated after the Russian armed forces dealt a heavy blow to their positions, the military expert added.
In a separate incident, an elderly woman born in 1937 received a "shrapnel wound to the chest" after Ukrainian forces fired three 155-mm munitions at the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.