https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/ukrainian-troops-abandon-positions-in-makeyevka-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1119470197.html

Ukrainian Troops Abandon Positions in Makeyevka in Lugansk People's Republic

Ukrainian Troops Abandon Positions in Makeyevka in Lugansk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered serious losses and abandoned their positions in the Makeyevka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic, retreating to reserve positions to the northwest.

2024-07-23T10:13+0000

2024-07-23T10:13+0000

2024-07-23T10:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

makeyevka

lugansk

ukraine

lugansk people’s republic

andrei marochko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117637569_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a98b493a67705f79775f609c25e6582f.jpg

"The Ukrainian paramilitary forces, after suffering significant losses, left their positions occupied for a long time and retreated to reserve positions, located to the northwest of the settlement," Marochko said, citing his sources. The Ukrainian troops retreated after the Russian armed forces dealt a heavy blow to their positions, the military expert added. In a separate incident, an elderly woman born in 1937 received a "shrapnel wound to the chest" after Ukrainian forces fired three 155-mm munitions at the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Telegram.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-military-runs-over-own-troops-with-trucks-during-panicked-evac---prisoner-of-war-1119228755.html

makeyevka

lugansk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, luhansk, makiivka