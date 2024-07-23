https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/us-uae-israel-hold-secret-meeting-on-post-war-plan-for-gaza-reports-1119474554.html

US, UAE, Israel Hold Secret Meeting on Post-War Plan for Gaza – Reports

Officials from the United States, Israel, and the UAE held a secret meeting to discuss a future plan for Gaza after the end of the war, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials.

The meeting took place last Thursday in Abu Dhabi and was hosted by UAE foreign minister Abdullah Bin Zayed. US President Joe Biden's top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and State Department counselor Tom Sullivan represented the US side, while Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer led the Israeli team, the report said. UAE special envoy Lana Nusseibeh had unveiled an Emirati peace plan a day before the Israeli delegation arrived to Abu Dhabi. The plan includes the participation of international forces in peace solution and calls on Palestinian authorities to conduct meaningful reforms, according to the report. Israel should provide Palestinian authorities an opportunity to play a role in governing Gaza and agree to a political process based on the two-state solution, it added. The UAE wants to be involved in crafting a post-war plan for governing Gaza that does not include Hamas, according to the report. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza has topped 39,000, with almost 90,000 people injured, according to the enclave's health ministry.

