Israel Used US-Made Missiles and Bombs in Deadly Gaza School Strike
Remains of two US-made munitions were identified at the scene of an Israeli strike on a school in central Gaza that killed dozens of people, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing weapons experts.
The Israeli military confirmed that it struck a school on Sunday run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the belief that it housed Hamas militants. CNN reported that at least 22 displaced people sheltering at the site were killed. Trevor Ball, a former senior explosive ordnance disposal team member in the US Army, said that the images also featured parts of a US-made Hellfire missile. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,713 since last October, while over 89,100 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.
israel, gaza war, gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), palestine-israel conflict, us weapons, us-made weapons, hellfire missile, gbu-39, israel-hamas conflict
13:00 GMT 16.07.2024
© Screenshot / US Air Combat CommandTesting of GBU-39 in Nevada
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Remains of two US-made munitions were identified at the scene of an Israeli strike on a school in central Gaza that killed dozens of people, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing weapons experts.
The Israeli military confirmed that it struck a school on Sunday run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the belief that it housed Hamas militants. CNN reported that at least 22 displaced people sheltering at the site were killed.
Patrick Senft, a research coordinator at Armament Research Services (ARES), told CNN that an image of the munitions remnants showed "distinctive screw housings, fin slots, and the internal mechanism of a GBU-39’s tail section," a 250-pound guided air-to-surface munition made by Boeing.
Trevor Ball, a former senior explosive ordnance disposal team member in the US Army, said that the images also featured parts of a US-made Hellfire missile.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,713 since last October, while over 89,100 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.
