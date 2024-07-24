International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/hungary-to-step-up-blocking-aid-to-kiev-over-russian-oil-transit-issues-slovak-president-1119486765.html
Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President
Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President
Sputnik International
Hungary will only harden its position on blocking 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) from the European Peace Facility as compensation to EU countries for supplying arms to Ukraine over Kiev stopping the transit of Russia's Lukoil oil, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.
2024-07-24T14:38+0000
2024-07-24T14:38+0000
world
peter szijjarto
ukraine
hungary
slovakia
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_0:122:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_631fd7791de9e42813a1b4ab054b02b6.jpg
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations between the European Commission and Ukraine due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil. Szijjarto then said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until Kiev resolves the issue of oil transit. Pellegrini also said that Slovakia would like to receive the funds that are intended for it for the military equipment it transferred to Ukraine, but respected Hungary's position. "Hungary is exposed to a really serious risk of shortage of raw materials and reacts appropriately due to this step from Ukraine," the president added. Last week, Szijjarto said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/slovakia-not-supporting-criticism-of-hungary-for-orbans-trips-to-russia-china---ministry-1119466554.html
ukraine
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_238:0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a23be5df998600f127d829090c6cada.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary ukraine oil transit, ukraine hungary relations, slovakia ukraine military aid, western military aid for ukraine
hungary ukraine oil transit, ukraine hungary relations, slovakia ukraine military aid, western military aid for ukraine

Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President

14:38 GMT 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevBirds fly over the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, Hungary
Birds fly over the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, Hungary - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will only harden its position on blocking 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) from the European Peace Facility as compensation to EU countries for supplying arms to Ukraine over Kiev stopping the transit of Russia's Lukoil oil, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations between the European Commission and Ukraine due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil. Szijjarto then said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until Kiev resolves the issue of oil transit.
"I think after Ukraine's reaction with regard to stopping Lukoil's oil transit, this strong position against allowing the disbursement of these funds will further strengthen and Hungary will continue to block them," Pellegrini told a press conference.
Pellegrini also said that Slovakia would like to receive the funds that are intended for it for the military equipment it transferred to Ukraine, but respected Hungary's position.
"Hungary is exposed to a really serious risk of shortage of raw materials and reacts appropriately due to this step from Ukraine," the president added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, attend a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2024
World
Slovakia Not Supporting Criticism of Hungary for Orban’s Trips to Russia, China - Ministry
Yesterday, 03:49 GMT
Last week, Szijjarto said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала