https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/hungary-to-step-up-blocking-aid-to-kiev-over-russian-oil-transit-issues-slovak-president-1119486765.html

Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President

Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President

Sputnik International

Hungary will only harden its position on blocking 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) from the European Peace Facility as compensation to EU countries for supplying arms to Ukraine over Kiev stopping the transit of Russia's Lukoil oil, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.

2024-07-24T14:38+0000

2024-07-24T14:38+0000

2024-07-24T14:38+0000

world

peter szijjarto

ukraine

hungary

slovakia

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_0:122:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_631fd7791de9e42813a1b4ab054b02b6.jpg

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations between the European Commission and Ukraine due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil. Szijjarto then said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until Kiev resolves the issue of oil transit. Pellegrini also said that Slovakia would like to receive the funds that are intended for it for the military equipment it transferred to Ukraine, but respected Hungary's position. "Hungary is exposed to a really serious risk of shortage of raw materials and reacts appropriately due to this step from Ukraine," the president added. Last week, Szijjarto said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/slovakia-not-supporting-criticism-of-hungary-for-orbans-trips-to-russia-china---ministry-1119466554.html

ukraine

hungary

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary ukraine oil transit, ukraine hungary relations, slovakia ukraine military aid, western military aid for ukraine