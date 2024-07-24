https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/hungary-to-step-up-blocking-aid-to-kiev-over-russian-oil-transit-issues-slovak-president-1119486765.html
Hungary to Step Up Blocking Aid to Kiev Over Russian Oil Transit Issues - Slovak President
Hungary will only harden its position on blocking 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) from the European Peace Facility as compensation to EU countries for supplying arms to Ukraine over Kiev stopping the transit of Russia's Lukoil oil, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations between the European Commission and Ukraine due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil. Szijjarto then said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until Kiev resolves the issue of oil transit. Pellegrini also said that Slovakia would like to receive the funds that are intended for it for the military equipment it transferred to Ukraine, but respected Hungary's position. "Hungary is exposed to a really serious risk of shortage of raw materials and reacts appropriately due to this step from Ukraine," the president added. Last week, Szijjarto said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will only harden its position on blocking 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) from the European Peace Facility as compensation to EU countries for supplying arms to Ukraine over Kiev stopping the transit of Russia's Lukoil oil, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations between the European Commission and Ukraine due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil
. Szijjarto then said that Hungary would not approve the allocation of 6.5 billion euros for arms sent to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility until Kiev resolves the issue of oil transit.
"I think after Ukraine's reaction with regard to stopping Lukoil's oil transit, this strong position against allowing the disbursement of these funds will further strengthen and Hungary will continue to block them," Pellegrini told a press conference.
Pellegrini also said that Slovakia would like to receive the funds that are intended for it for the military equipment it transferred to Ukraine, but respected Hungary's position.
"Hungary is exposed to a really serious risk of shortage of raw materials and reacts appropriately due to this step from Ukraine," the president added.
Last week, Szijjarto said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.