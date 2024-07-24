https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/israel-giving-diplomacy-last-chance-to-avert-full-scale-war-with-lebanon---ambassador-1119487377.html

Israel Giving Diplomacy Last Chance to Avert Full-Scale War With Lebanon - Ambassador

Israel does not want a full-blown war with Lebanon but will be compelled to launch an offensive against Lebanon's Hezbollah if the movement continues attacks against it, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said on Wednesday.

"Israel has no interest in a full-scale war with Lebanon, but there is a limit to patience. Either this [shelling] stops or we are forced to start a full-scale military operation," Halperin told a news briefing in Moscow. The ambassador insisted that Lebanon uphold UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for the establishment of a demilitarized zone south of the Litani River. Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October. The Israeli army and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah fire on each others positions almost daily in areas along the border. The Israeli military said in June that it had approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon, while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel could launch an all-out war against the neighbor. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group would invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensified.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that soldiers of an Israeli reserve brigade have practiced combat scenarios for potential military operations in Lebanon.The brigade has been deployed along the Israeli-Lebanese border for the second time since the war in the Gaza Strip, the IDF added.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah fighters target each other's positions almost daily in areas along the border.The Israeli military said in June that it had approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon, while Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that a full-scale war was a possibility. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group would invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensified.

