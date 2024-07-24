International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/putin-no-one-will-not-succeed-in-attempts-to-intimidate-divide-russian-society-1119491121.html
Putin: No One Will Succeed in Attempts to Intimidate, Divide Russian Society
Putin: No One Will Succeed in Attempts to Intimidate, Divide Russian Society
Sputnik International
Those who try to intimidate and divide Russian society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will not succeed, inevitable retribution will await, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2024-07-24T21:35+0000
2024-07-24T21:53+0000
russia
vladimir putin
society
national security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg
"I emphasize that those who try to intimidate people, divide our society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will never succeed. Inevitable and just retribution awaits them," the Russian president said in a video message on the occasion of Investigation Officers' Day, a professional holiday celebrated in Russia on July 25. Putin added that Russian investigators effectively work in Russia's new territories and collect irrefutable evidence of crimes of "neo-Nazis" and their accomplices, terrorists and extremists in the special military operation area. The Russian leader added that investigators significantly contribute to combating corruption, terrorism and extremism, and stand to protect the interests of society and the state. However, Putin called on investigators to improve investigative techniques and introduce advanced approaches to respond competently and promptly to new challenges and risks. The president further said that new risks arise against the background of dynamic changes in the world, technological revolution, migration flows, local conflicts and the establishment of future markets. Those also include cyber threats, drug trafficking, transnational criminal groups and criminal syndicates in virtual and financial domains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/how-putins-whirl-of-diplomatic-engagement-left-western-elite-biting-the-dust-1119339723.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_524:0:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6023aa10c68c627288bd441a0a76acd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, society, national security
vladimir putin, society, national security

Putin: No One Will Succeed in Attempts to Intimidate, Divide Russian Society

21:35 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 21:53 GMT 24.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Those who try to intimidate and divide Russian society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will not succeed, inevitable retribution will await, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I emphasize that those who try to intimidate people, divide our society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will never succeed. Inevitable and just retribution awaits them," the Russian president said in a video message on the occasion of Investigation Officers' Day, a professional holiday celebrated in Russia on July 25.
Putin added that Russian investigators effectively work in Russia's new territories and collect irrefutable evidence of crimes of "neo-Nazis" and their accomplices, terrorists and extremists in the special military operation area.
The Russian leader added that investigators significantly contribute to combating corruption, terrorism and extremism, and stand to protect the interests of society and the state.
Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks from a plane. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2024
World
How Putin’s Whirl of Diplomatic Engagement Left Western Elite Biting the Dust
11 July, 14:11 GMT
However, Putin called on investigators to improve investigative techniques and introduce advanced approaches to respond competently and promptly to new challenges and risks.
The president further said that new risks arise against the background of dynamic changes in the world, technological revolution, migration flows, local conflicts and the establishment of future markets. Those also include cyber threats, drug trafficking, transnational criminal groups and criminal syndicates in virtual and financial domains.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала