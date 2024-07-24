https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/putin-no-one-will-not-succeed-in-attempts-to-intimidate-divide-russian-society-1119491121.html
Putin: No One Will Succeed in Attempts to Intimidate, Divide Russian Society
Those who try to intimidate and divide Russian society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will not succeed, inevitable retribution will await, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I emphasize that those who try to intimidate people, divide our society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will never succeed. Inevitable and just retribution awaits them," the Russian president said in a video message on the occasion of Investigation Officers' Day, a professional holiday celebrated in Russia on July 25. Putin added that Russian investigators effectively work in Russia's new territories and collect irrefutable evidence of crimes of "neo-Nazis" and their accomplices, terrorists and extremists in the special military operation area. The Russian leader added that investigators significantly contribute to combating corruption, terrorism and extremism, and stand to protect the interests of society and the state. However, Putin called on investigators to improve investigative techniques and introduce advanced approaches to respond competently and promptly to new challenges and risks. The president further said that new risks arise against the background of dynamic changes in the world, technological revolution, migration flows, local conflicts and the establishment of future markets. Those also include cyber threats, drug trafficking, transnational criminal groups and criminal syndicates in virtual and financial domains.
21:35 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 21:53 GMT 24.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Those who try to intimidate and divide Russian society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will not succeed, inevitable retribution will await, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I emphasize that those who try to intimidate people, divide our society, and pull on religious or national heartstrings will never succeed. Inevitable and just retribution awaits them," the Russian president said in a video message on the occasion of Investigation Officers' Day, a professional holiday celebrated in Russia on July 25.
Putin added that Russian investigators effectively work in Russia's new territories and collect irrefutable evidence of crimes of "neo-Nazis" and their accomplices, terrorists and extremists in the special military operation area.
The Russian leader added that investigators significantly contribute to combating corruption, terrorism and extremism, and stand to protect the interests of society and the state.
However, Putin called on investigators to improve investigative techniques and introduce advanced approaches to respond competently and promptly to new challenges and risks.
The president further said that new risks arise against the background of dynamic changes in the world, technological revolution, migration flows, local conflicts and the establishment of future markets. Those also include cyber threats, drug trafficking, transnational criminal groups and criminal syndicates in virtual and financial domains.