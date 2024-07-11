How Putin’s Whirl of Diplomatic Engagement Left Western Elite Biting the Dust
The West’s attempts to isolate Vladimir Putin over the ongoing NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine have failed miserably. The Russian president's packed schedule of diplomatic engagements both at home and abroad is testimony to the failure of the US-led policy of dictatorship and sanctions.
Since being reelected and inaugurated for his fifth presidential term earlier in the year, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has made six foreign visits, while holding dozens of meetings with leaders of Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Putin’s first foreign tour since his inauguration for a fresh term was a two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16 and 17. Chinese President Xi Jinping also paid his first visit to Russia after re-election in March 2023, which Putin dubbed "symbolic" and a sign of "the special nature of Russia-China relations." During his visit to China, Putin stressed that the Moscow-Beijing relationship is one of the main stabilizing factors in global politics.
"It is of fundamental importance that the Russia-China relationship is not opportunistic and not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena," the Russian president said.
Here are some of the other trips abroad that Putin made:
A working visit to Belarus on May 23–24 to meet with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko;
State visit to Uzbekistan on May 26–27 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev;
State visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPR) on June 18–19, where he met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.
State visit to Vietnam on June 19-20.
Visit to Kazakhstan on July 3-4 for a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He had bilateral meetings with Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.
Back in Russia, Vladimir Putin hosted:
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 8;
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on May 9;
President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on May 9
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on May 23;
Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and Bolivian President Luis Arce at the 2024 SPIEF in early June;
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on June 27;
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit on July 8. Modi arrived to co-chair the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit with Putin;
Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on July 5.
