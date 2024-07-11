https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/how-putins-whirl-of-diplomatic-engagement-left-western-elite-biting-the-dust-1119339723.html

How Putin’s Whirl of Diplomatic Engagement Left Western Elite Biting the Dust

Sputnik International

The West’s attempts to isolate Vladimir Putin have failed, with the Russian president's packed schedule of diplomatic engagements both at home and abroad proof of this.

Since being reelected and inaugurated for his fifth presidential term earlier in the year, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has made six foreign visits, while holding dozens of meetings with leaders of Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Putin’s first foreign tour since his inauguration for a fresh term was a two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16 and 17. Chinese President Xi Jinping also paid his first visit to Russia after re-election in March 2023, which Putin dubbed "symbolic" and a sign of "the special nature of Russia-China relations." During his visit to China, Putin stressed that the Moscow-Beijing relationship is one of the main stabilizing factors in global politics."It is of fundamental importance that the Russia-China relationship is not opportunistic and not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena," the Russian president said.Here are some of the other trips abroad that Putin made:Back in Russia, Vladimir Putin hosted:

