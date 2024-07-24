https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/slovakia-warns-ukraine-of-retaliation-over-halt-of-russian-oil-transit-1119484612.html

Slovakia Warns Ukraine of Retaliation Over Halt of Russian Oil Transit

Slovakia may take retaliatory measures if Ukraine does not resolve the issue of oil transit from Russia, said Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday.

"I consider what Ukraine did in relation to Slovakia to be a very serious matter and a very unpleasant interference in our good relations. I firmly believe that Ukraine will be able to put this in order as soon as possible, because Slovakia, as a sovereign state, will eventually have to take some kind of countermeasures. This would not benefit either Ukraine or its citizens," Pellegrini said at a press conference on Wednesday. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto earlier said that Lukoil's oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba oil pipeline had been stopped. Slovakia's economy ministry confirmed that the republic had stopped receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. It noted that Lukoil had been sanctioned by Ukraine. Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery is supplied with Russian oil from another supplier, but the country is discussing the current situation with the Ukrainian side.

