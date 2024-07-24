https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/team-trump-files-complaint-to-block-harris-use-of-biden-campaign-funds---report-1119480054.html

Team Trump Files Complaint to Block Harris' Use of Biden Campaign Funds

Team Trump Files Complaint to Block Harris' Use of Biden Campaign Funds

Sputnik International

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection effort cannot be transferred to fund Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid, CNN has reported.

2024-07-24T03:40+0000

2024-07-24T03:40+0000

2024-07-24T03:42+0000

americas

us

newsfeed

joe biden

kamala harris

donald trump

fec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090761374_0:0:2271:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_ecac81b21a3ffae5b7732895e4966925.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection effort cannot be transferred to fund Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid, CNN has reported. Legal experts had speculated an attempt to transfer funds raised by the Biden campaign to Harris could trigger a lawsuit. The complaint is leveled against Biden himself, his election campaign, Harris and campaign treasurer Keana Spencer, accusing them of "flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate," the report said. An FEC spokesperson declined to comment, citing the FEC's policy on not discussing enforcement matters as the reason, the broadcaster reported. Charles Kretchmer Lutvak, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said the complaint represented "baseless legal claims." Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race Sunday and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Trump, for his part, has said more than once that it would be easier to defeat Harris, while his campaign has argued she would be worse than Biden as president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/same-as-the-old-boss-harris-expected-to-continue-neoconservative-foreign-policy-1119479786.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/democratic-bigwigs-threatened-biden-with-25th-amendment-to-oust-him-from-race---report-1119467879.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump harris campaign complaint, trump fec complaint, trump federal election commission complaint, harris biden campaign funds