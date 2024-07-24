International
Team Trump Files Complaint to Block Harris' Use of Biden Campaign Funds
Team Trump Files Complaint to Block Harris' Use of Biden Campaign Funds
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection effort cannot be transferred to fund Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid, CNN has reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection effort cannot be transferred to fund Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid, CNN has reported. Legal experts had speculated an attempt to transfer funds raised by the Biden campaign to Harris could trigger a lawsuit. The complaint is leveled against Biden himself, his election campaign, Harris and campaign treasurer Keana Spencer, accusing them of "flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate," the report said. An FEC spokesperson declined to comment, citing the FEC's policy on not discussing enforcement matters as the reason, the broadcaster reported. Charles Kretchmer Lutvak, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said the complaint represented "baseless legal claims." Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race Sunday and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Trump, for his part, has said more than once that it would be easier to defeat Harris, while his campaign has argued she would be worse than Biden as president.
Team Trump Files Complaint to Block Harris' Use of Biden Campaign Funds

03:40 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 03:42 GMT 24.07.2024)
Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race Sunday and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Trump, for his part, has said more than once that it would be easier to defeat Harris, while his campaign has argued she would be worse than Biden as president.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection effort cannot be transferred to fund Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid, CNN has reported.
Legal experts had speculated an attempt to transfer funds raised by the Biden campaign to Harris could trigger a lawsuit.

"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended," read the document as revealed by CNN Tuesday.

The complaint is leveled against Biden himself, his election campaign, Harris and campaign treasurer Keana Spencer, accusing them of "flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate," the report said.
An FEC spokesperson declined to comment, citing the FEC's policy on not discussing enforcement matters as the reason, the broadcaster reported.
Charles Kretchmer Lutvak, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said the complaint represented "baseless legal claims."

"Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA [Make America Great Again] allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election," said Lutvak in a statement released Tuesday.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race Sunday and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Trump, for his part, has said more than once that it would be easier to defeat Harris, while his campaign has argued she would be worse than Biden as president.
