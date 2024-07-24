International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html
Why Ukraine Plans to Station F-16 Jets at Starokonstantinov Airfield and How Could Russia Respond?
Why Ukraine Plans to Station F-16 Jets at Starokonstantinov Airfield and How Could Russia Respond?
Sputnik International
New supplies of weapons by the West to Kiev, including the F-16s, cannot fundamentally change the situation on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said.
2024-07-24T14:05+0000
2024-07-24T14:05+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
airfield
deployment
west
f-16
fighter jets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119485477_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_18b0c7ab12f811341ac743e1a7b51ec3.jpg
A military airfield near the western Ukrainian city of Starokonstantinov apparently has the relevant infrastructure to house the West’s F-16 fighter jets Ukraine is due to receive, Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and military analyst, told Sputnik when commenting on reports about the possibility of these warplanes being stationed there.Additionally, there should be hangars or warehouses for storing ammunition, air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, plus concrete hangars for warplanes so that they are not destroyed on the ground in case of an enemy attack, according to the Russian analyst.All this infrastructure may currently be in place at the Starokonstantinov airfield, the expert suggested.Russian aviation repeatedly hammers the Starokonstantinov airfield, as well as others, which means that Moscow's top brass is aware of Ukraine's intentions and is keeping a watchful eye on those airfields, the analyst explained.The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly themRussia will treat F-16 multi-role fighter jets operated by Ukraine as nuclear-capable assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in May.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, stressed that even if the West finally delivers the F-16s to the Kiev regime, “this will not change the situation on the battlefield.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/ukraines-top-general-acknowledges-russian-air-superiority-questions-f-16-effectiveness-1119483658.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/training-for-ukrainian-f-16-pilots-pretty-meager-media-reports-1118945342.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119485477_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_620432d65a22e13a901d4c174fc104fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
west's f-16 supplies to ukraine, a military airfield near the western ukrainian city of starokonstantinov, the soviet-era starokonstantinov facility, russian forces, possible deployment of ukraine's western-supplied f-16s at starokonstantinov airfield
west's f-16 supplies to ukraine, a military airfield near the western ukrainian city of starokonstantinov, the soviet-era starokonstantinov facility, russian forces, possible deployment of ukraine's western-supplied f-16s at starokonstantinov airfield

Why Ukraine Plans to Station F-16 Jets at Starokonstantinov Airfield and How Could Russia Respond?

14:05 GMT 24.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / SIMON WOHLFAHRT(From L) Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pose for a photograph next to an F-16 fighter jet during an inspection visit of Ukraine's president to Belgium at the Melsbroek military airport in Steenokkerzeel, north-east of Brussels on May 28, 2024.
(From L) Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pose for a photograph next to an F-16 fighter jet during an inspection visit of Ukraine's president to Belgium at the Melsbroek military airport in Steenokkerzeel, north-east of Brussels on May 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / SIMON WOHLFAHRT
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict. New supplies of weapons, including the F-16s, cannot fundamentally change the situation on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said.
A military airfield near the western Ukrainian city of Starokonstantinov apparently has the relevant infrastructure to house the West’s F-16 fighter jets Ukraine is due to receive, Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and military analyst, told Sputnik when commenting on reports about the possibility of these warplanes being stationed there.

"It seems the Soviet-era Starokonstantinov facility has been well-prepared for receiving the F-16s, which typically need an advanced airfield, fitted with not just a runway, but a commander's tower, radar stations as well as small plants for the production of high-pressure air and purification of aviation kerosene as well," Litovkin said.

US Air Force F-16 fighter jet - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
World
Ukraine's Top General Acknowledges Russian Air Superiority, Questions F-16 Effectiveness
10:02 GMT
Additionally, there should be hangars or warehouses for storing ammunition, air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, plus concrete hangars for warplanes so that they are not destroyed on the ground in case of an enemy attack, according to the Russian analyst.
All this infrastructure may currently be in place at the Starokonstantinov airfield, the expert suggested.
Russian aviation repeatedly hammers the Starokonstantinov airfield, as well as others, which means that Moscow's top brass is aware of Ukraine's intentions and is keeping a watchful eye on those airfields, the analyst explained.
The main goal of the airstrikes is to destroy the facilities and prevent the F-16s from being deployed on Ukrainian territory, Litovkin pointed out. He added that Russian forces most likely use the powerful Iskander missiles during the airstrikes to do maximum damage to the Ukrainian military airfields, including the Starokonstantinov facility.
The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly them
Russia will treat F-16 multi-role fighter jets operated by Ukraine as nuclear-capable assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in May.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter takes off during the Blue Flag multinational air defence exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on October 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2024
World
'Training' for Ukrainian F-16 Pilots 'Pretty Meager’, Media Reports
14 June, 07:37 GMT

"We cannot ignore the fact that these planes are dual-purpose platforms that can be used both for nuclear and non-nuclear tasks… No matter what modification of the aircraft will be supplied [to Ukraine] we will treat them as nuclear-capable and we will consider this step of the United States and NATO as a purposeful provocation," the ministry underscored.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, stressed that even if the West finally delivers the F-16s to the Kiev regime, “this will not change the situation on the battlefield.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала