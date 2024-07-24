https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html

Why Ukraine Plans to Station F-16 Jets at Starokonstantinov Airfield and How Could Russia Respond?

Sputnik International

New supplies of weapons by the West to Kiev, including the F-16s, cannot fundamentally change the situation on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said.

A military airfield near the western Ukrainian city of Starokonstantinov apparently has the relevant infrastructure to house the West’s F-16 fighter jets Ukraine is due to receive, Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and military analyst, told Sputnik when commenting on reports about the possibility of these warplanes being stationed there.Additionally, there should be hangars or warehouses for storing ammunition, air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, plus concrete hangars for warplanes so that they are not destroyed on the ground in case of an enemy attack, according to the Russian analyst.All this infrastructure may currently be in place at the Starokonstantinov airfield, the expert suggested.Russian aviation repeatedly hammers the Starokonstantinov airfield, as well as others, which means that Moscow's top brass is aware of Ukraine's intentions and is keeping a watchful eye on those airfields, the analyst explained.The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly themRussia will treat F-16 multi-role fighter jets operated by Ukraine as nuclear-capable assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in May.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, stressed that even if the West finally delivers the F-16s to the Kiev regime, “this will not change the situation on the battlefield.”

