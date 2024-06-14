https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/training-for-ukrainian-f-16-pilots-pretty-meager-media-reports-1118945342.html
'Training' for Ukrainian F-16 Pilots 'Pretty Meager’, Media Reports
'Training' for Ukrainian F-16 Pilots 'Pretty Meager’, Media Reports
Sputnik International
Russia has repeatedly underscored that the delivery of the F-16 jets to the Zelensky regime would not change the situation at the front line.
Problems related to the delivery of the US-made F-16 fighter jets to the Kiev regime remain – "from the number of pilots who will be able to fly them to crews ready to keep them working," an unnamed senior defense American official told the Defense News."Between Europe and the US, there are only a dozen or so Ukrainian pilots learning to fly the planes right now. That’s just a handful of pilots, and that’s just the pilots," the source said.Other members of an F-16 crew, such as maintenance experts, who keep the fighter in working order, are also critical, the official noted.As many as 60 F-16s are expected to be delivered to Ukraine from Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium before the end of this year. The White House earlier confirmed that Kiev would receive the F-16s from third countries once the Ukrainian pilots have completed the necessary training to fly them. The UK-based newspaper, The Standard, cited a high-ranking military source as saying last month that the first batch of the F-16s "would arrive in Ukraine within weeks."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the delivery of F-16 warplanes to the Kiev regime would lead to a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict because the aircraft has a modification that makes them nuclear-capable, which poses a direct threat to Russia.President Vladimir Putin of Russia emphasized that even if Western countries supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, they will not have the power to alter the situation on the battlefield. He warned that if these fighter jets are deployed from third-country territories, they will be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. The president further stated that the F-16s, just like other Western equipment delivered to Kiev, would be destroyed.
ukraine
