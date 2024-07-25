International
Argentina Seeks Enhanced Cooperation With Russia in Education - Ambassador
Argentina Seeks Enhanced Cooperation With Russia in Education - Ambassador
Argentina is interested in deepening cooperation with Russia in the field of education and culture, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra told Sputnik on Thursday.
Argentina Seeks Enhanced Cooperation With Russia in Education - Ambassador

15:17 GMT 25.07.2024
Lomonosov Moscow State University.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina is interested in deepening cooperation with Russia in the field of education and culture, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra told Sputnik on Thursday.
"There are Argentine universities interested in deepening cooperation, student exchanges, and contacts between professors," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the Latin American cultural festival.
The diplomat added that the International University of La Rioja was in the process of finalizing an agreement with St. Petersburg State University and was also looking into the possibility of signing a contract with the Moscow University for the Humanities.
The diplomat also said that various organizations from the Argentine city of Mar del Plata were maintaining contacts with St. Petersburg to organize joint projects in the field of school education.
The ambassador called his goal in Russia the promotion of bilateral cooperation in trade and culture.
