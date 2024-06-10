https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/russia-will-share-its-technologies-in-education-with-partner-countries-1118895807.html

Russia Will Share Its Technologies in Education With Partner Countries

Russian technologies in education are in great demand and can be used by partner countries, Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said at the international education forum “Shaping the Future”.

“We work closely [with partner countries] not only in pupil and student exchange, but also in the relevant technologies. Many countries find our [Russia’s] our federal information system ‘My School’ very interesting,” the minister said.“My School” is a unified system for students, teachers and parents that gives access to verified digital educational content, timetables, homework, grades, documents that can be edited, as well as videoconferencing via the Spherum platform.Kravtsov emphasized that Russia’s educational technologies are in great demand.

