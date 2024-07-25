https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/biden-promises-stronger-more-powerful-nato-in-speech-passing-torch-to-harris-1119493706.html
Biden Promises 'Stronger, More Powerful' NATO in Speech Passing Torch to Harris
Biden Promises 'Stronger, More Powerful' NATO in Speech Passing Torch to Harris
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said he would continue to work until the end of his presidency to keep NATO strong during an address from the Oval Office Wednesday explaining his decision to abandon his run for reelection.
2024-07-25T01:26+0000
2024-07-25T01:26+0000
2024-07-25T01:40+0000
us
newsfeed
joe biden
kamala harris
donald trump
nato
militarism
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119493831_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_65be806f7490521e704e6c5ea612bfc1.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden said he would continue to work until the end of his presidency to keep NATO strong during an address from the Oval Office Wednesday explaining his decision to abandon his run for reelection.The president also laid out domestic priorities during the final six months of his term, including addressing inflation, expanding the US economy, and defending voting and abortion rights.The unusual address, during which Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, came almost a month after a debate with former President Donald Trump spurred public consternation from within his party about his ability to win and serve a second term. Biden appeared tired and confused throughout the televised event, often seeming to struggle to recall details and finish thoughts.Netizens noted the president's reliance on a teleprompter throughout the short duration of the speech, with the scrolling words of his prepared remarks visible in a reflection in the window behind him."I would like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She's experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people."Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's almost ten-month military operation in the Gaza Strip, enabled with lethal aid provided by the Biden administration. An analysis by the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the final death toll of the violence will reach more than 186,000.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/trump-eyeing-limiting-intel-sharing-with-nato-allies---reports-1119335795.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html
gaza strip
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119493831_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80fc75ec2d2310350880b72f7141d7ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, newsfeed, joe biden, kamala harris, donald trump, nato, militarism, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence
us, newsfeed, joe biden, kamala harris, donald trump, nato, militarism, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict, gaza violence
Biden Promises 'Stronger, More Powerful' NATO in Speech Passing Torch to Harris
01:26 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 01:40 GMT 25.07.2024)
Biden's opponent, former President Donald Trump, has prompted concern among European allies he will weaken or dissolve the NATO alliance amid Republican Party opposition to Ukraine's US-backed proxy war against Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden said he would continue to work until the end of his presidency to keep NATO strong during an address from the Oval Office Wednesday explaining his decision to abandon his run for reelection.
"We'll keep NATO stronger, and I'll make it more powerful and more united than any time in all of our history," Biden said. "I'm going to keep working to end the war in Gaza [and] bring home all the hostages to bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war."
The president also laid out domestic priorities during the final six months of his term, including addressing inflation, expanding the US economy, and defending voting and abortion rights.
The unusual address, during which Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, came almost a month after a debate with former President Donald Trump spurred public consternation from within his party about his ability to win and serve a second term. Biden appeared tired and confused throughout the televised event, often seeming to struggle to recall details and finish thoughts.
Netizens noted the president's reliance on a teleprompter
throughout the short duration of the speech, with the scrolling words of his prepared remarks visible in a reflection in the window behind him.
"I reckon as President, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future, all merited at a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden claimed. "That includes personal ambition. So I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation."
"I would like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She's experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people."
Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's almost ten-month military operation in the Gaza Strip, enabled with lethal aid provided by the Biden administration. An analysis by the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the final death toll of the violence will reach more than 186,000.