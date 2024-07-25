https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/china-wants-brazil-to-join-belt-and-road-initiative-as-soon-as-possible---foreign-ministry-1119502807.html

China Wants Brazil to Join Belt and Road Initiative as Soon as Possible - Foreign Ministry

China hopes to have Brazil joining Beijing's Belt and Road initiative as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that his administration was preparing a proposal to join the Chinese infrastructure and investment initiative. "Brazil is the country of football. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible and looks forward to Brazil’s worldies in Belt and Road cooperation," the spokeswoman said during a press conference.

