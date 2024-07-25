https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/china-wants-brazil-to-join-belt-and-road-initiative-as-soon-as-possible---foreign-ministry-1119502807.html
China Wants Brazil to Join Belt and Road Initiative as Soon as Possible - Foreign Ministry
China Wants Brazil to Join Belt and Road Initiative as Soon as Possible - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China hopes to have Brazil joining Beijing's Belt and Road initiative as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
2024-07-25T14:08+0000
2024-07-25T14:08+0000
2024-07-25T14:08+0000
world
brazil
china
chinese foreign ministry
mao ning
beijing
lula da silva
belt and road initiative
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114227554_0:1:3072:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_0dacbce5e8485d80d6cafbd047b33688.jpg
Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that his administration was preparing a proposal to join the Chinese infrastructure and investment initiative. "Brazil is the country of football. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible and looks forward to Brazil’s worldies in Belt and Road cooperation," the spokeswoman said during a press conference.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/kissingers-nightmare-us-bid-to-crush-russia--china-economically-only-drives-them-closer-1118474909.html
brazil
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114227554_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01d9a155d4621837c2dbe50fb65109bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is belt and road initiative, what is belt and road initiative for, who is in belt and road initiative, what countries are in belt and road initiative, members of belt and road initiative
what is belt and road initiative, what is belt and road initiative for, who is in belt and road initiative, what countries are in belt and road initiative, members of belt and road initiative
China Wants Brazil to Join Belt and Road Initiative as Soon as Possible - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China hopes to have Brazil joining Beijing's Belt and Road initiative as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
Last week, Brazilian President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that his administration was preparing a proposal to join the Chinese infrastructure and investment initiative.
"Brazil is the country of football. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible and looks forward to Brazil’s worldies in Belt and Road cooperation
," the spokeswoman said during a press conference.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project conceived by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations, with a dozen more considering joining the initiative.