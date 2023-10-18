https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/putin-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-in-sync-with-russias-ideas-on-large-eurasian-space-1114276570.html

Putin: China’s Belt and Road Initiative ‘in Sync With Russia’s Ideas on Large Eurasian Space’

The Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which is currently under way in Beijing, brought together an array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the BRF on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China and Russia, as well as the majority of the world's countries, "share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting the diversity of civilizations and the right of each country to its own model of development."Touching upon China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Putin said that this strategy is in line with Russia's ideas about the formation of a large Eurasian space, where various integration processes could be linked, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.According to him, Russia and China have reached an agreement on the parallel and coordinated development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI.The Russian leader also said that Moscow invites all interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route."Concerning the Northern Sea Route, Russia is not just inviting its partners to actively use its transit potential. Let me say more: we invite interested countries to directly participate in its development. We are ready to provide reliable ice navigation, communications and supplies," Putin stressed.Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, said in an address to BRF participants that his country is not seeking isolated modernization for itself alone."We are not pursuing isolated modernization for China, but hope to carry out modernization together with numerous developing countries," Xi stated. He added that global modernization should be the modernization of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.Additionally, Xi underscored that China “has become a major trading partner” for more than 140 countries across the world and “is also becoming a major source of investment for an increasing number of nations."Separately, the Chinese president emphasized that Beijing doesn’t “take part in ideological confrontation and geopolitical games.” According to Xi, China opposes “unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and severance of ties.”Jeff J. Brown, the author of The China Trilogy and the editor at China Rising Radio Sinoland, told Sputnik that with Russia and China shaping the unified economic space, the two countries face a number of challenges, not the least of which is "NATO imperialism-colonialism.He explained that the term "world island" is related to the concept of Asian integration by Halford John Mackinder, an English geographer, academic and politician who is considered one of the founding fathers of geopolitics.“The ongoing integration of Asia is the growing realization of Halford Mackinder’s 1904 ‘Heartland Theory’, where Eastern Europe and all of Asia become the ‘World Island’,” Brown said.

